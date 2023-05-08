Doesn’t add up

Like most Arkansans, my youth was spent attending church on Sundays and church events throughout the week. I sang in the choir and was involved in youth ministry. I even attended school at my church from kindergarten through eighth grade, followed by high school at Catholic High School for Boys. For 13 years, I started each school day with religion class.

When I think back on my Christian education, the sentiment that stands out to me the most is Jesus encouraging us to look after one another. That is the message expressed when Jesus gave us the second of his greatest commandments, "Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself," in Matthew 22.

That verse has been on my mind regularly for the past few years as I've seen people who claim to be devout Christians, in particular Republican lawmakers, invoke God as they defend certain bills and laws.

Simply put, I can't reconcile the things that I learned during my religious education with what I'm seeing today.

I've been a social worker in Little Rock for a decade now. A big part of my role when working with people, both kids and adults with a range of mental health issues, is to discuss the motivations for their actions and to challenge them when they give reasons that do not add up.

When I see the legislation that's been passed (or avoided) by the state Republican Party--particularly those around health care, school choice, and assault weapons--I can't help but challenge the reasons being given for their motivations. Because to me they just don't add up.

If we are going to, as a state, bring forth laws based on Christian beliefs, why are we not passing legislation based on the things Christ actually talked about?

I do remember stories of Jesus feeding the poor and healing the sick, at no charge. The poor and the sick are relevant issues in Arkansas: Our state ranks in the top of childhood hunger in the nation. We are also 48th with regard to health care. One would think these biblical, local issues would be at the forefront of the Arkansas GOP's agenda, as faith-espousing legislators.

I am unaware of any such legislation being brought forth to address these issues. I hear much more about abortion, or gay marriage, or trans youth--although, throughout my years in religion class, I never read a verse of the Gospel purporting to address those issues.

Firearm-related deaths have become the No. 1 cause of death for children nationally. But any legislation coming from the GOP regarding firearms is to loosen restrictions to access them. Not only does this put more people in harm's way, but it's also in direct opposition to the Gospel. "Put away your sword," Jesus told his disciples. "Those who use the sword will die by the sword," says Matthew 26.

I can't recall the Lamb of God offering a defense for owning and using weapons, let alone high-capacity magazines with the sole aim of eliminating as many people in as short of a time as possible.

"School choice" (as it's currently labeled) and tax cuts will give a leg up to the already wealthy and, as shown in data, limit aid to those in the most need. The concept that resources and assistance will trickle down from the wealthy to those with the least among us is less firm than, say, simply providing those resources to existing public schools and those in need.

"Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me," Jesus says in Matthew 25.

Now if you are someone who is for these measures, that is your right. I would never ask someone to go against their conscience and vote for something they don't believe in. But my question to you then would be: "Are you actually voting your conscience for the things you claim to be most important?"

I would strongly encourage you to take a look at the laws offered up by these lawmakers, side by side with the Gospel to see if they truly add up.

Jacob Grummer is a social worker in central Arkansas.