EDITORIAL: Correction

The lesson for editorialists is this: Don't mess up a short edit about classic rock.

Last week, Gordon Lightfoot died. And we wrote about one of his best works: "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." It is a haunting song, like much of Mr. Lightfoot's work. But of course the Edmund Fitzgerald, the pride of the American side, sank in Lake Superior, not one of the other ones, as we mistakenly mentioned.

After all, the song actually tells us:

Superior, they said, never gives up her dead

When the gales of November come early . . . .

Thanks to all of you who keep us straight, and emailed the correct information. As an old editor around here used to say, we learn most from our critics.