EDITORIAL: Speed demons: How do you slow down AI?

These days it's nearly impossible to pick up a newspaper, news magazine or online news publication without seeing something about artificial Intelligence, better known as AI. For some of us humans reading the stuff, we could be AI, too: Angst-ridden individuals.

AI is scary stuff. It makes an observer think of Frankenstein, a story about creating life and then being afraid of what was created. (The original Dr. Frankenstein--Mary Shelley's version--created not a slow monster walking with his arms outstretched, but a super-human with super intelligence and super athletic ability and what HR now calls "language skills." We recommend the original book. The last scene of the doctor chasing his creation through the snow is almost worth the read.)

This stuff about modern AI leaves almost everyone wondering whether we should take a moment to pump the brakes before things get out of control, if things aren't already out of control. And it's not just us common folk who think this.

"We need to take a step back and really think about whose needs are being put front and center in the discussion about risks," said Sarah Myers West, managing director of the nonprofit AI Now Institute.

Polls have shown that an overwhelming majority of individuals in the tech industry believe substantial government regulation should be considered to keep AI from being used for nefarious purposes.

Now we're hearing from the Dr. Frankensteins themselves. The paper reported last week that AI research pioneer Geoffrey Hinton quit his job at Google "so he could more freely speak about the dangers of the technology."

Hinton has said, "Right now, they're not more intelligent than us, as far as I can tell. But I think they soon could be."

According to The Economist, creators are concerned about abilities "they didn't know would develop" when the foundations for these systems were laid. And you thought HAL was scary.

What has changed from earlier versions of AI until today? The magazine says: "The first wave of modern AI systems, which emerged a decade ago, relied on carefully labeled training data. Once exposed to a sufficient number of labeled examples, they could learn to do things like recognize images or transcribe speech.

"Today's systems do not require pre-labeling, and as a result can be trained using much larger data sets taken from online sources." In other words, the data which informs AI today is the Internet.

How much false stuff is on the Internet, do you reckon? And is that stuff going to affect AI? The questions keep coming.

One thing that AI cannot do is ferret out what is truth and what is fiction. Even flesh-and-blood human beings have a hard time discerning whether something we read is truth or fiction--and often have to rely on the reputations of various news sources to determine whether something is or is not to be believed.

No AI technology we've heard of takes this into consideration. As a result, in order for AI to be the best, most responsible and truthful it can be requires us mere mortals to be the best, most responsible and truthful we can be. If past performance is prologue to future performance in the area of truth on the Internet, that's a tall order.

It's more complex than this, but the old saying "garbage in, garbage out" applies here. It's just that the garbage being taken in and subsequently being thrown out is occurring at breakneck super-human speed. Even faster than Dr. Frankenstein's creation could run.