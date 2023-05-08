George Haley’s ‘roots’ underscore ties to PB

We've got roots. Pine Bluff has families that not only underscore the literal definition of "roots," but the bestselling book "Roots".

The younger brother of "Roots" author Alex Haley, George Haley, a resident of Pine Bluff, powerfully established himself in government and social change as a skilled civil rights activist, attorney, policy analyst, politician and ambassador.

Haley was born to Simon and Bertha Haley in Henning, Tenn., on Aug. 28, 1925. He had two brothers, Julius and Alex. When he was 6 years old his mother died. The family later moved to Pine Bluff, where in 1939, Haley's father became the head of the agriculture department at AM&N College, now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, serving there until the mid 1950s.

While a student at J.C. Corbin High School, he played the French horn with the Arkansas AM&N band. He later transferred to a military boarding school in Bordentown, N.J. Haley attended Morehouse College from 1946-1949 becoming close friends with civil rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and author/editor Lerone Bennett.

After much contemplation and some prodding by his father, Haley, in 1949, enrolled with another classmate from Pine Bluff, Christopher Mercer, to become part of legendary, "Six Pioneers," the first Black students to attend and graduate from a white Southern university -- the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville -- since Reconstruction.

While he was restricted from the general student body and had to live in poor conditions in the basement of one of the school buildings, he became a member of the prestigious Arkansas Law Review and graduated in 1952. He immediately thrust himself into the burgeoning civil rights movement joining the Kansas Law firm of Stevens Jackson, which provided much support and assistance for the landmark Supreme Court case, Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka Kansas.

Building his own private practice, he was also the Topeka deputy city attorney from 1954-1964. This led him into elected politics as he became a member of the Kansas Legislature, serving as a state senator from 1964-1968.

Unsuccessfully running for Congress in 1966, he moved to Washington, D.C., where he was appointed by President Richard Nixon as chief council of the Urban Mass Transport Administration. Haley also served as Nixon's associate director for equal opportunity employment at the United States Information Agency.

During the 1980s Haley continued his work in private practice. In 1990, he was appointed by President George H.W. Bush as chairman of the U.S. Postal Rate Commission, serving in that capacity for eight years. In 1998, he was appointed by President Bill Clinton as ambassador to Gambia, the country to which his brother Alex had painstakingly traced the family's pre-slavery roots.

George Haley died on May 13, 2015, in Silver Spring, MD. He was married to Doris Moxley Haley and had two children, David and Anne. David, underscoring the roots of his father's legacy, was elected as a Democrat to the Kansas Senate in 2001 after serving in the Kansas House from 1995-2001.

This article is among features at explorepinebluff.com, a program of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission. Sources: Campbell, Matt. "George Haley, One of the First African-Americans Elected to the Kansas Senate, Dies at 89." Kansas City Star, May 14, 2015; http://www.kansascity.com/news/local/article21053835.html#storylink=cpy; "George Haley." The History Makers; http://www.thehistorymakers.com/biography/george-haley-38; "Kunte Kinte to Ambassador George W. Haley: 'A Family Cycle Completed.'" Jack H. Olender & Associates; http://www.olender.com/articles/kunte-kinte-to-ambassador-george-w-haley/; Valentine, Curtis. "Remembering George Haley: The Greatest American You've Never Heard Of." Huffington Post; http://www.huffingtonpost.com/curtis-valentine/remembering-george-haley-_b_7418484.html. Image credit: Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, University of Arkansas.