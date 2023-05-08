Guard’s senior enlisted leader honored after 44-year career

Members of the Arkansas National Guard joined guests Sunday at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock to celebrate Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Veazey's retirement after 44 years of service.

The ceremony also celebrated Veazey handing over the duties of senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory White.

"To the soldiers and airmen of the Arkansas National Guard, thank you for what you do every day, day in and day out," Veazey said. "It has been my great honor to serve as your senior enlisted leader."

Adjutant Gen. Jonathan Stubbs also joined Veazey and White on stage for opening ceremony remarks.

"This is a celebration of these two great Americans, of these two great leaders," Stubbs said. "This is a celebration of the transition of responsibility."

The two-hour ceremony showcased Veazey's decorated career with the National Guard and his journey alongside the people he worked with.

Stubbs added that he could barely remember knowing Veazey before his role as a sergeant major.

"I mean, this is a sergeant major going on 21 years," he said. "As I was playing soldier and collecting G.I. Joes, Sgt. Maj. Veazey was in boots serving his country. His career is just extraordinary. For 44 years he has worn the cloth of this great nation."

Pamphlets offered at the ceremony highlighted that Veazey -- born in August 1961-- first started his military service in the spring of 1979.

Since attending basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., and graduating with honors, he served in every noncommissioned officer role. Those roles included Veazey's time as a squad leader, first sergeant and then in October 2002, his promotion to sergeant major.

Five years later, he began his role as command sergeant major of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Veazey was assigned command sergeant major of the Arkansas National Guard in 2011 and appointed as senior enlisted leader in 2015. Throughout his roles, Veazey was involved in a peacekeeping tour of duty in Bosnia in 1999, as well as combat tours Iraq in 2004 and 2008.

His 44 years of service resulted in a long list of awards and achievements.

Some of his awards include: the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the NATO Medal, according to background provided at the ceremony.

He also received the Order of the St. Maurice and the Order of St. George, among a series of other awards.

Veazey used a few moments at the ceremony to talk about White as he takes over his current role.

"You're getting a great leader and a great soldier in Command Sgt. Maj. White" Veazey said. "Greg started his career 10 years after mine, so I'm not the only old guy in the room. But he's held every position that has set him up for success to be the senior enlisted leader."

Before this promotion, White served more than 30 of his 33 years in the Arkansas National Guard -- launching his career after attending basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Sill, Okla.

He has experience in roles from engineer battalion command sergeant major to 2-142 Field Artillery Battalion master gunner and several others.

His years of experience also include efforts in the 1990-91 Desert Shield and Desert Storm operations.

"There's way too many [people] that I just wouldn't have the time to mention and talk about everybody who has shaped me throughout my career," White said.

"I know that if you are super important to me, which everyone I've ever come into contact with is, you know who you are. Thank you all very much because, without you, I wouldn't be here."

White thanked Veazey for the impact he had on his career.

"I have you to thank and I can't even express how much it means to me that you have this trust and faith in me with your legacy, your career, what you have developed and taken on," White said.

"This is an overwhelming situation for me and I'm just deeply honored."

Veazey also welcomed White's family and shared his hopes for their involvement with the National Guard.

"Thank you so much for your sacrifice and your support," Veazey said.

"To Kristie, Abbie, Daniel and Kasey, thank you and welcome to the State Command team. May God bless you and your family."