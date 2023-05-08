



Happy birthday May 8: It's so easy to say yes to you that you'll hear it all the time this year. Pose your questions accordingly. Just when you think you've felt all the feelings, something new washes over you inspired by a special someone. More highlights: money you've waited for will finally arrive. A training leads to surprising professional developments. Documents will give you freedom.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When things don't go according to your plan, it doesn't mean they will be worse. Life is showing you how to grow. You'll keep an open mind and look out for opportunity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There have been times you were so concentrated on surviving, it would have been unwise to focus on anything else. Now you have the chance to aim for new goals and work toward your dreams. Ask the muses to help you see the potential in things.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll get the sense that fate is neither for nor against you -- a liberation, really. Since there is nothing predetermined about today's plot, everything will spring from your intentions and your actions, which are pure and direct.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The fastest way to expand your horizons is to broaden your network. A diverse group of people in your life can provide you with a variety of perspectives, experiences and opportunities you might not have access to otherwise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You make sacrifices and support your loved ones through the ups and downs. You deserve the same. Only start new relationships with those who have qualities that make a fulfilling relationship possible, like kindness, empathy and shared values.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The conflict within a relationship or group will heal the way all wounds do — on their own, within circumstances that are conducive to healing. In this case, nothing radical or forced will be necessary. Eliminate disharmony.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If you never felt inadequate, you wouldn't push yourself so hard to succeed. Your internal world isn't always comfortable, but the discomfort can prompt critical thinking and ultimately set you up for a better life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your body is telling you what it needs; the obvious things mostly, like getting enough sleep and stretching, but it's about something else, too. Tune into the wisdom of physicality and everything gets better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've a sense that something important is happening. Knowing how memory serves each person differently, get things in writing, take pictures and document events in as many ways as you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll have an opportunity to learn from someone with a different skill set or advanced knowledge in the area you most want to develop. The best part is, it's free ... for now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You've made many efforts for others, and while it's good to be needed, a temporary break from the pressure will benefit you. If the give-and-take is out of balance, the break will help restore a relationship's equilibrium.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In many ways, you're in a strange, new territory. A routine, a sense of order and a handful of predictable outcomes will provide security. You're in a position to choose what will and won't be part of your daily groove.

MOON OF MIXED MOODS

The Sagittarius moon offers a mixed bag of angles and emotions. Every emotion has its place. Even fear, worry and doubt can have an upside. Instead of fighting a feeling, try and recognize the potential inside each one. For instance, doubt can encourage curiosity and drive you to learn and explore new ideas. Worry can lead you to seek new information, insight and discovery.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

With his distinctive voice and authoritative delivery, the iconic David Attenborough has had a profound impact on the way we think about the natural world. The earth-sign producer and presenter of the groundbreaking BBC series "Life on Earth" and subsequent masterpieces continues to use his work to raise awareness about the threats facing the natural world and the urgent need to protect it.



