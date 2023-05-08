Not protecting them

Has anyone else noticed an inconsistency in our governor's and Legislature's stance on parental authority? In March our state Legislature passed and the governor signed into law the "Youth Hiring Act of 2023." Under this bill teens under the age of 16 no longer need a work permit issued by the Arkansas Department of Labor. Previously, minors under the age of 16 needed to verify their age and get the written consent of a parent before a work certificate could be issued.

A month later, in April, Governor Sanders signed the "Social Media Safety Act." This law requires minors to get their parent's permission to create a new account and requires social media companies to perform age verification on new users. Sen. Tyler Dees (R), the bill's sponsor, said the new law "sends a clear message that we want to partner with parents and empower them to protect our children."

Under these two new laws, parents will need to give permission for their underage child to open a new social media account, and the company will have to verify their age. At the same time, the company down the street can hire a minor child without the parents' permission, and without verifying their age.

How, I ask, is this empowering the parents and protecting their children? It seems to me our politicians are more interested in appealing to their voter base than they are in really looking out for the children of our state.

DENMAN GILLETT

Little Rock

Don't open that box

People need to remember when they hear the recent cries about the dangers of AI, which seems to just have occurred to them, that Stephen Hawking warned us about this reality a few years before his death. The population still remained apathetic and indifferent to the potential problems. Almost a decade ago, Stephen Hawking said in a 2014 interview with the BBC: "The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race."

Although I have proposed that AI be used to replace many of the elected officials that seem to lack intelligence, AI in the wrong hands and used by amoral, unethical and criminal-minded people will open a Pandora's box of ills that cannot be controlled.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs