Little Rock police ID victim in Saturday shooting

Little Rock police have identified the victim in Saturday's fatal shooting near Roosevelt Road and Broadway Street.

Marvell Harris, 29, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m., a news release from the Little Rock Police Department said. Harris was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police initially responded to a call about “a white car shooting at a gray vehicle” near Roosevelt Road and Main Street, the release said Monday.

After Harris died, “officers were then advised the incident occurred around Roosevelt Road and Broadway Street,” the release said.

Harris’ body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.