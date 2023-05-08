MASTER CLASS: Two types of rowing combine to make that machine less boring





Before 2015 or so, if fitness centers had rowing machines, those machines were gathering cobwebs. The solo rowing experience just wasn't stimulating, so equipment companies placed their innovation dollars elsewhere.

As a result, rowing machines felt more and more dated as a form of cardiovascular activity. That's no longer the case.

Small-group training has reinvigorated rowing popularity, and the rower is enjoying its day in the sun.

We should talk about the benefits of rowing, and how to get the most out of a rowing workout.

The basic rowing machine design hasn't changed since the 1970s. It's a platform a foot or two off the ground with a sliding seat. At the front, there's a pulley system that applies resistance to the attached handle. The exerciser simply sits down, grabs the handle and slides forward and back as they row the handle toward their chest.

What often goes unnoticed is the fact that rowing requires engagement of roughly 75% of the primary muscle groups. The legs, back, arms and core are all working in unison during this explosive activity. This makes rowing incredibly efficient from a caloric expenditure standpoint.

A rower is also small enough to qualify as a piece of home-exercise equipment.

The increased popularity of the rowing machine is almost entirely tied to small-group training. Its small footprint and affordability make it a perfect vehicle for packing groups of exercisers into limited space. Plus, heart rate increases quickly on a rowing machine and its non-weight-bearing nature is friendly for those with orthopedic concerns.

Personally, I would only recommend using the rower as part of a broader interval workout. It's far too boring to perform an entire cardiovascular workout exclusively on the rower; but it works perfectly as a "station" that is used for a minute or two. Using the machine for interval training allows the exerciser to receive the benefits while maintaining interest level.

I also have some concerns about the lower back and shoulder work required in a long rowing workout.

But this week's exercise makes for a cool rowing-based interval. It combines the rowing machine and free weights. The 6X row is a great way to keep the heart rate high while resistance training using the rowing motion.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/58row/]





1. Select a medicine ball and place it beside a rowing machine.

2. Sit on the rowing machine and grasp the handles.

3. Perform 60 seconds of rows at a very quick pace. Remember to engage the core and press hard with the legs.

4. Once finished, stand up and grasp the medicine ball with both hands.

5. Lean your chest forward until it's facing the floor.

6. With your arms fully outstretched toward the floor, perform 12 rows with the medicine ball. Make sure you keep the core tight.

7. Go back to the rowing machine and repeat this sequence three times.

This combination is a lot of fun. Just about the time rowing becomes difficult, it's time to stand up and perform the medicine ball rows. And vice versa. It's a combo that keeps the exerciser engaged throughout, and the two exercises really challenge the entire body. Let's get to work!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, in Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine. vballtop@aol.com



