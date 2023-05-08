Micah Parsons Is the Early Favorite for 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Honors

The oddsmakers have released the market for 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and the Cowboys Micah Parsons leads the field at +650.

Parsons has impressed, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 and then following that up with a strong '22 season in which he forced three fumbles, had 37 solo tackles and 14 sacks. The two-time Pro Bowler is reportedly putting on extra muscle in the offseason to line up at defensive edge. Could there be a lot more sacks in his future? Parsons finished second in last years voting behind Nick Bosa of the 49ers.

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Bosa enters this season at +900. Can he go back-to-back? Its been done three times before. Both J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald have won the award in consecutive seasons within the last nine years. Lawrence Taylor also went back-to-back in 1981 and '82.

Myles Garrett has the second-best odds at +650 and is arguably the best athlete in the league. His 18 sacks in 2021 were tied for second in the NFL.

Despite so many edge players having good odds, only four true edge players have won the award in the last 14 years, and the sack leader has only won the award four times in the last 10 years.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, has the best odds among cornerbacks (+1200) to take home the award. Stephon Gilmore was the last cornerback to win the award in 2019, and the only corner to win in the past 13 seasons. Before that, Charles Woodson was the last corner to take home the award in 2009.

Donald at +1800 could be the best value on the board for this season. The defensive tackle will be 32 when the season starts, but hes won the award in three of the last six years. Dont count him out for a fourth -- especially with that handsome payout.

Current Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Micah Parsons +600

Myles Garrett +650

T.J. Watt +700

Nick Bosa +900

Ahmad Gardner +1200

Maxx Crosby +1400

Brian Burns +1800

Aaron Donald +1800

Aidan Hutchinson +2500

Haason Reddick +2500

Quinnen Williams +2500

Chris Jones +3000

Rashan Gary +3300

Fred Warner +3300

Patrick Surtain II +4000

Roquan Smith +4000

Chase Young +4000

Joey Bosa +5000

Matt Judan +5000

Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000

Von Miller +5000

Odds via SI Sportsbook

