Michigan soon to become the 20th red flag gun state

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan is poised to become the 20th state -- and the first in nearly three years -- to pass a red flag law. It would allow family members, police, mental health professionals, roommates and former dating partners to petition a judge to remove firearms from those they believe pose an imminent threat to themselves or others.

The red flag measure faces pushback on the local level in a state where gun-owning culture runs deep. Over half of the state's counties have passed resolutions declaring themselves Second Amendment "sanctuaries," opposing laws they believe infringe on gun rights. Some sheriffs have said they will have trouble enforcing something they believe is unconstitutional.

"At the end of the day, the utmost responsibility for a sheriff is to uphold the Constitution," Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said.

The U.S. is on a record pace for mass shootings so far this year.

Touted as the most powerful tool to stop gun violence before it happens, an Associated Press analysis in September found red flag laws are barely used in the 19 states and the District of Columbia where they exist. Firearms were removed from people 15,049 times since 2020, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents, according to the analysis.

It will be the first time since New Mexico in 2020 that a state has passed a red flag law, but similar legislation is being considered elsewhere.

The Minnesota House advanced a wide-ranging public safety bill last month that includes a red flag law.

After a Nashville school shooting in March killed six people, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is calling lawmakers back into session after fellow Republicans declined to take up his "temporary mental health order of protection" proposal at the end of the legislative session they concluded in April.

The Biden administration has sought to foster wider use of state red flag laws and recently approved more than $200 million to help states and the District of Columbia administer those laws and similar programs.

Red flag legislation introduced following a shooting at Michigan State University, which left three students dead and five others wounded, passed the Democratic-controlled Michigan Legislature last month and is expected to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the coming weeks. It would not take effect until next year at the earliest.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Mattise and Steve Karnowski of The Associated Press.

Karen Kobylik holds a funeral program for her daughter Ruby Taverner, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Ruby shot and killed her boyfriend Ray Muscat and brother Bishop Taverner before taking her own life hours later on May 8, 2022. Kobylik had spent the weeks prior calling police asking them to remove her daughter's firearm. "They said we can't take any guns away from her because we cannot step on her second amendment right," Kobylik told The Associated Press. Michigan is poised to become the 20th state in the nation to pass red flag laws. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



