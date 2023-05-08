Giving the commencement address Saturday at her alma mater Tennessee State University, Oprah Winfrey told graduates the story of how she fell one credit short of graduating as she launched the media career that would make her a household name. Winfrey recalled that she was living with her father in East Nashville while attending college, helping out in his store, and presenting the weekend news at a Black radio station. That's where the lead anchor of the local CBS television affiliate heard her voice. He called her at school to ask if she wanted a job. "I said, 'No sir. TV? Not really, sir, because my father says I have to finish school, and school is just too important,'" Winfrey recalled. Her scene design professor spoke to her father and Winfrey took the job. Beginning the second semester of her sophomore year, Winfrey arranged to finish her classes by 2 p.m., work at the television station and be home by her father's 11 p.m. curfew. By the end of her senior year in 1975, Winfrey's career was in full swing. So she wasn't distressed to learn that she was one credit short. But her father would ask her for years, "'When you going to get that degree?'" she said. In 1988, she was allowed to write a paper and submit some of her shows for the final credit. "I got my degree from Tennessee State, right around the time I got my third Emmy," Winfrey said. Her success was from listening to what she called the "still, small voice" inside while filtering out the noise of the world, Winfrey said.

Drew Barrymore opted out of hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, announcing that she would step down in support of the writers' strike in Hollywood. Barrymore's decision, announced Thursday, was the latest blow to the awards show, which has also canceled its red carpet, according to Variety. "I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore said in a statement to the publication. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation." Barrymore said on Instagram she would return to host the show next year. Representatives for Barrymore and for MTV could not immediately be reached Friday.