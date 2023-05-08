New Jersey finds offense, closes series deficit to 2-1

NEWARK, N.J. -- With their season on the line once again, Jack Hughes stepped up for the New Jersey Devils and the budding superstar delivered with his stick, his skates and even a few totally unexpected punches.

Hughes scored two goals, set up two more and had a near fight with Carolina star Sebastian Aho as the Devils began the task of digging out of another hole with a 8-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday.

Hughes set the tone early with an assist on Timo Meier's goal with a pass from behind the net and ripping a second shot past Frederik Andersen five minutes later.

"I think we were just focused right from the get go," said Hughes, who is nominated for this year's Lady Byng award for sportsmanship. "Up and down the lineup, a lot of compete -- a lot of guys winning their battles, a lot of skating. That's our game."

What wasn't Hughes' game was his second-period dust-up with Aho in front of the Carolina net. Hughes picked up the Finnish player and attempted to body slam him to the ice. A couple of punches were attempted with no damage inflicted.

Hughes, who has never had a fighting major, got two-minutes for roughing and Aho got four minutes, the extra two because of a cross-check.

"I think that kills his chance for the Lady Byng," Devils Coach Lindy Ruff quipped. "And really, what was he thinking?"

Besides Meier, Nico Hischier and Damon Severson added their first goals of playoffs and Vitek Vanecek returned to the net and made 26 saves and even had an assist on Miles Wood's third-period breakaway.

"It feels good. It's a series now so that's what we wanted to do, have a bounce-back game and scoring eight goals is a statement," Hischier said. "We still have a couple things to clean up but, hey, we'll take a win now and it's 2-1."

The eight goals were the most for the Devils in a playoff game since they beat Washington 10-4 on April 22, 1988.

Michael McLeod capped a three-goal opening period with a short-handed goal and 19-year-old defenseman Luke Hughes -- Jack's brother -- made his playoff debut and picked up two assists. Dawson Mercer had three assists.

Carolina set an NHL record, scoring three short-handed goal in the game. Jordan Martinook scored on a penalty shot in the second period with the Canes down a man and Jordan Staal and Seth Jarvis scored 50 seconds apart on the same penalty kill in the third.

"We knew they were going to come with a push," Staal said. "They were ready for us. They didn't do anything crazy special. They got the puck in and played our style of game. They did it better than us tonight."

Aho had other goal for the Hurricanes. Andersen, who allowed two goals on 48 shots in the first two games of the series, gave up four on 12 shots before being replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov early in the second period.

This was a totally different game than the first two in Raleigh, N.C., which the Canes won by a combined 11-2 score. They dominated from start to finish in both games.

"We were not good," Carolina Coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I have never seen us play like that."

Meier opened the scoring at 5:58, stuffing a puck past Andersen from in close. Hughes followed after taking a pass from Smith and McLeod added his shorthanded goal in close at 12:31.

It was never close after that.

PANTHERS 3,

MAPLE LEAFS 2 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime and Florida beat Toronto to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Reinhart dumped the puck off the boards behind the net to set up his game-winner, taking a pass back from Anton Lundell and scoring to give Florida its first 3-0 series lead in 27 years.

Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida. Sam Lafferty and Erik Gustafsson scored for Toronto.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots for the Panthers. Joseph Woll stopped 18 of the 21 he faced for the Maple Leafs after he relieved starter Ilya Samsonov, who stopped all eight shots he saw before leaving early in the second period with an injury.

Game 4 is Wednesday night.

Reinhart's goal for that 3-0 lead means it's time for the Maple Leafs to spend the next three days hearing about the most dreaded of stats three games into a best-of-seven -- the one about how only four clubs have erased such a deficit in hockey history. Toronto is one of those four, coming from 3-0 down to beat Detroit in the 1942 Cup title series.

Samsonov left the ice 37 seconds into the second period with an undisclosed injury. He was ruled out before the third period started.

The play started with Samsonov stopping a shot by Duclair, as Verhaeghe came down the slot chasing the rebound.

Verhaeghe got tripped by Toronto's Luke Schenn, and Schenn also crashed into Samsonov on the same play. Samsonov remained down for more than a minute, eventually got to his feet and skated to the Toronto bench -- going directly down the tunnel to the Maple Leafs' locker room.

Woll replaced Samsonov, coming in cold to face the Florida power play. Woll stopped the first shot he faced, but Duclair scored with 1 second left on the power play to tie the game at 1-1.

