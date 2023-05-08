Northwest Arkansas Community College officials visit Iowa school for pointers on building athletic program

BENTONVILLE -- Community support and a full-time athletic director are the foundation needed to develop a successful sports program, two Northwest Arkansas Community College officials said after a fact-finding trip.

Mark Scott, board of trustees chairman, and Todd Schwartz, a trustee and Athletic Committee chairman, were two of four from the school who visited Iowa Western Community College on April 28.

"To have athletics at a community college, you have to have community buy-in," Scott said. "You have to have community relationships. Without the support of the community, we're not going to go very far. It became very clear on our trip that we need to talk to the community about what our next steps are. Step No. 1 would be an athletic director to build those relationships within the community."

Iowa Western Athletic Director Shane Larson, in his second year there, provided valuable information, Schwartz said.

"We had a long conversation after our tour," Schwartz said. "He laid out exactly what an incoming AD should be looking at, what type of sports should be next on our agenda. He kind of gave us a blueprint, a plan of how we should be building the program."

Schwartz said he didn't want to share too many details before informing the rest of the board, so fellow members will hear the facts from him first.

"The AD that we're going to be bringing in will potentially be the godfather or godmother of NWACC sports, and their legacy will live for years," Schwartz said.

The group visiting Iowa Western also included Northwest Arkansas Community College President Dennis Rittle and Vice President of Student Services Justin White.

The contingent spent about five hours at the Council Bluffs, Iowa, school, which has similar demographics to Northwest Arkansas Community College and an enrollment of about 5,500, Scott said.

Rittle and Larson previously worked together at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kan., where Rittle was president and Larson was athletic director. That connection granted plenty of access to sports facilities and the campus as well as an opportunity to ask questions and receive honest answers about building an athletic program, Scott said.

Iowa Western offers 11 men's sports and 11 women's sports, according to the athletic department website, including football and esports. There are spirit squads with cheerleading and a dance team.

"It's a very impressive athletic department," Schwartz said. "The thing that impressed me the most was the marketing of the campus. Every light pole had the banner of their mascot."

Iowa Western's nickname is the Reivers, a river pirate, according to the school. The Reivers, like Northwest Arkansas Community College's Eagles, are members of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Schwartz estimated 80% of the students he saw on campus wore a logo of some kind representing the school.

"It was almost like you're walking on a four-year campus," Schwartz said.

"Everyone was engaged in telling you about their school pride."

Iowa Western's athletic budget is $8 million, none from tax dollars, Scott said.

"They're similar to a model we've been contemplating," Scott said. "So we can have an athletics department that isn't funded with taxpayer dollars."

Iowa Western uses a diversified funding approach, Scott said, blending student fees, community engagement and support, and academic partnerships, in which a coach might teach academic courses and vice versa. Privately funded scholarships are also part of the equation.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is looking to hire a full-time athletic director. The job was posted in April and will be posted through mid-May, the school previously said.

"The board's decision to hire a full-time athletic director is the right step forward," Schwartz said.

As an example of the community and Iowa Western working together, Scott noted the football team plays at a high school.

"It's a program that's won national championships, and they still have that connection with the local high school," Scott said. "They need that relationship to fully operate their athletics program. That's something we have to consider as well. Both the Bentonville and Rogers school districts have expressed interest in being good partners with us as we contemplate what's next, without any firm commitment, obviously."

Aside from sports, the school wants to improve the overall college experience, Scott said. At Iowa Western, he was struck by how students enjoyed being around one another.

"Something we heard resoundingly from the [NWACC] students over the past year or longer is how can we create a more vibrant student life?" Scott said. "Certainly, athletics is a part of that. We need to think of ways to make our campus more vibrant in how students engage."

Another factor in a possible sports expansion at Northwest Arkansas Community College involves local athletes who want to keep playing sports after high school.

"There's a lot of opportunity for kids to play at the next level," said Keith Kilgore, athletic director for the Rogers School District. "This would add another opportunity and a local opportunity. I've told many for years that we've got a lot of great athletes in this area. If you could keep some of them home, you could assemble a pretty competitive athletic program. I think a lot of our athletes would like the ability to stay closer to home and still compete at the next level. Having an opportunity to play at a high level close to home, I think that would be very exciting."

It could also be a rallying point for the community, Kilgore said.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state, with 7,593 students taking courses for academic credit last fall semester.

The school has one National Junior College Athletic Association-approved sport -- cross country, for both men and women -- that launched in fall 2021.