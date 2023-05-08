TENNIS

Alcaraz secures Madrid title

Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Madrid Open title with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday, moving closer to recovering his world No. 1 ranking The 20-year-old Spaniard will be back at the top of the rankings going into the French Open if he plays at least one match at the upcoming Italian Open in Rome. He converted on his first match point after a hard-fought battle against Struff to secure his fourth title of the year and 10th of his impressive young career. He had also successfully defended his title in Barcelona two weeks ago. It was Alcaraz's 29th win of the season, and 21st in a row in Spain going back to a loss to Rafael Nadal in Madrid on his 18th birthday two years ago.

GOLF

Former PGA champ dies

Don January, who won the 1967 PGA Championship in a playoff and became the first winner on what is now the PGA Tour Champions, died Sunday, the PGA Tour announced. He was 93. The tour did not list the cause of death. January won 10 times on the PGA Tour over 20 years, none bigger than the 1967 PGA Championship at Columbine Country Club in Colorado. He shot 69 to beat Don Massengale by two shots in an 18-hole playoff. Four years after his final win, the Senior PGA Tour for players 50 and older began with four tournaments. January won the first one, the Atlantic City Senior Invitational, and made $20,000. That tournament was never held again. January won 22 times on the Senior PGA Tour, including the 1982 Senior PGA Championship the first year it went to PGA National in Florida.

Thailand claims team crown

Atthaya Thitikul birdied the 16th hole to cap a dominating week that carried Thailand to a victory over Australia on Sunday for the country's first International Crown team match play title. Thitikul beat Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on the week and earn the clinching point in the final. Patty Tavatanakit had already beaten Hannah Green 4 and 3 in the other singles match. The United States beat Sweden in the consolation match to finish third.

Ames sets Classic record

Stephen Ames capped off his dominant week on the TPC Sugarloaf with a 4-under 68 on Sunday that gave him the tournament scoring record and a four-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Ga. Ames joined David Toms as the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year. He previously won the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco. Ames had a three-shot lead going into the final and was never seriously challenged. He drove into the water on the final hole and still made a 30-foot par putt to finish at 19-under 197. Ames broke his own 54-hole record at Sugarloaf by four shots. He also won in 2017. Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied the final hole for a 68 to finish alone in second. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) fired a 70 on Sunday and finished at 5-under 211. Glen Day (Little Rock) turned in a 69 on Sunday and completed the tournament at 3-under 213.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC's Ferguson arrested

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson was arrested early Sunday morning in Hollywood for suspicion of drunken driving after he allegedly crashed into parked cars and flipped his truck, police said. Los Angeles police arrested Ferguson at around 2 a.m. Police said Ferguson's truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. No one was reported injured, a police spokesman said. Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, according to jail records. Ferguson debuted as a professional mixed martial arts fighter in 2008.

BOXING

Alvarez retains championship

Canelo Alvarez returned home and remained the undisputed super middleweight champion Saturday night in Guadalajara, Mexico, beating John Ryder by unanimous decision before more than 50.000 fans in his first fight in Mexico since 2011. Alvarez bloodied the British challenger's nose and knocked him down, cruising to the victory by scores of 120-107 on one card and 118-109 on the other two to improve to 59-2-2. Ryder said that he suffered what is probably a broken nose in the second round and that played a major role in having his four-bout winning streak stopped and is 32-6. It was Canelo´s first fight since he had surgery on his left wrist last March. Before the fight, he said the injury slowed him down in his previous four fights, including his loss to light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol a year ago.