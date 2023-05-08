Offense powers Hogs to sweep





The University of Arkansas launched a titanic two-out performance, including home runs from Brady Slavens, Kendall Diggs and Jace Bohrofen, to sink Mississippi State 11-6 on Sunday at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss., and edge into the overall SEC lead.

The No. 6 Razorbacks (36-12, 17-7) swept the lackluster Bulldogs (24-23, 6-18), who contributed to their own demise with more fielding follies, and the Hogs never trailed in the three-game set.

Arkansas climbed back to a half-game lead in the SEC West over LSU (16-7 SEC), which lost 12-2 at Auburn to drop that series, and tied Vanderbilt for the overall SEC lead.

"Just excited to get out of here with all three games," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We came down here a little beat up again, just playing guys that hadn't played much all year and it seemed like they just kept making good plays in the field, advancing runners and helping the team win."

The Razorbacks outscored the Bulldogs 31-10 to notch their third SEC road sweep since 2015 and their second in a row in Starkville. Arkansas evened the all-time series at 57-57 by continuing its dominance over the Bulldogs with 11 wins in the last 12 games.

The Razorbacks scored all of their runs with two outs and went 6 for 14 (.429) in that situation while Mississippi State was 2 for 11 (.182). Arkansas answered the Bulldogs' three-run third with four runs in the top of the next inning, then struck for five runs in the fifth after State pulled within 6-4.

"It's huge," Bohrofen said. "Any time you can go back out there after they score runs and you score ... is a huge momentum swing in the dugout. It's easier to hit on offense and I know it's easier to pitch on defense."

The quartet of Bohrofen, Diggs, Slavens and Ben McLaughlin accounted for all nine Arkansas hits and all 11 RBI in the top four spots in the batting order.

Diggs hit a grand slam off Nate Dohm in the Hogs' five-run fifth, his 10th home run and second grand slam of the year, went 2 for 3 and reached base four times.

Bohrofen went 2 for 4 with 4 RBI and a pair of extra-base hits, including his team-high 13th home run right behind Diggs' grand slam.

Slavens, who homered in all three games, was 2 for 5 with a double, and his two-run pull shot over the right field wall off Jurrangelo Cijntje (3-4) in the third inning put the Hogs ahead 3-0.

McLaughlin reached base in all five of his plate appearances, going 3 for 3 with two walks to drive his batting average up to .379.

"Yeah, they kind of took control of the game," Van Horn said. "What the bottom of the order did was get on base for those guys. Obviously, with one swing Kendall Diggs drove in four and Bohrofen drove in four with two swings."

The damage produced by the top of the order came after the last four batters in the lineup -- Jayson Jones, Peyton Holt, Parker Rowland and John Bolton -- set the table. That quartet accounted for five runs scored in the fourth and fifth innings by reaching base on two hit by pitches, two walks and an error.

"Our goal was to control the back side of their order and I think in the two innings when they scored all those runs, 6, 7, 8, 9 got on five out of six times," Bulldogs Coach Chris Lemonis said. "No offense to those kids, but if you're going to beat Arkansas you've got to get those guys out. The first five are really good, and they're better when you've got runners on base."

Zack Morris (1-3) picked up the win with his best outing of the season, a hitless three-inning stint in which he allowed 1 walk and faced 1 batter over the minimum. Parker Coil retired the Bulldogs in order in the ninth.





"I just continued to build the confidence I've had in the previous outings, just trying to get things rolling because this team needs it," Morris said. "I need it too, but this team needs it more."

Mississippi State's poor defense turned into a theme in the series. Third baseman Nate Chester failed to turn a 5-4-3 double play in the Hogs' three-run fourth by running to the third base bag for the second out on John Bolton's grounder. Diggs followed with a walk, then Bohrofen cleared the bases with a double to the right field corner.

Shortstop David Mershon's fielding error in the fifth helped lead to five unearned runs, as Diggs launched his grand slam and Bohrofen followed with a solo shot to to stack the Hogs' lead at 11-4.





"We don't make enough pitches, we don't make enough plays," Lemonis said. "I think all 11 [UA] runs score with two outs. We've got a chance to get off the field. We're in a lot of positive counts, trying to waste pitches, we end up throwing a pitch for them to hit.

"Two of the innings when they score double-digit runs, we have double play balls, where you can get off the field and we don't make them. On the flip side, they make them."

Kellum Clark went 3 for 4 to lead Mississippi State, and Hunter Hines hit a game-tying two-run home run off Hunter Hollan in the third inning. The Bulldogs' first run scored on the second of Hollan's two balks.

Hines' home run was his 22nd of the season, good for third in Division I behind Florida's Jac Caglianone (26) and Troy's Shane Lewis (23).

Up next

NO. 6 ARKANSAS VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

WHEN 6 p.m. Friday

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS South Carolina 36-11, 14-9 SEC; Arkansas 36-12, 17-7

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

RADIO Razorback Sports Network



