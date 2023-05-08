Pine Bluff loses suit over county jail space

After a two-year legal battle with Jefferson County, the city of Pine Bluff will have to pay $402,704 to Jefferson County after losing a lawsuit filed against the county pertaining to detainee bed space at the county jail.

Judge David N. Laser granted summary judgment last week in favor of Jefferson County regarding the dispute about the city's obligation to pay "jail fees," under the 2006 Release and Settlement Agreement. According to city attorney Althea Scott, the court found that Jefferson County Ordinance 2020-154, adopted by the Jefferson County Quorum Court in December 2020, applies to the city of Pine Bluff.

In a previous lawsuit between the city and the county, a settlement agreement was reached between the two pertaining to city inmates held in the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center.

Pine Bluff paid about $960,900 from March 2006 through December 2008 to the county for a minimum of 75 jail beds. The city also had first priority on an additional 30 beds.

The agreement said that once the new county jail was opened, the city would have the use of 75 beds and would only be charged a daily fee if more beds than allotted to the city were used.

In addition to paying almost $1 million, the city supported the county's proposed tax to pay for the new jail and its operation and said a memorandum of understanding in support of the half-percent jail tax between the county and the city from County Judge Jack Jones set out that 120 beds would be shared by the city and other municipalities with Pine Bluff allotted 90 beds.

The addition, the 400 beds would create more free jail beds, with the agreement saying that the usage of the beds from the pool of available beds would be at no cost to the city.

In December 2020, the Jefferson County Quorum Court voted to authorize the county to impose fees for the use of jail facilities and services of $30 per day for each inmate received from any city.

According to the lawsuit that was filed by the city, the ordinance neglects to mention the existing settlement agreement between the parties.

Pursuant to the summary judgment, the city has been ordered to begin paying the monthly invoices submitted by the Jefferson County jail for bed space for city detainees and pay pending invoices in the amount of $402,704.00, which accrued from January 2021 to March 2023.

The judgment states Jefferson County Quorum Court passed Ordinance No. 2020-154 on Dec. 14, 2020, due to the continued failure of Pine Bluff to pay for the incarceration of city prisoners.

"The settlement agreement is clear that the money paid by Pine Bluff is for arrearages and that the 1993 contract would cease at year-end 2008, at which time Pine Bluff and Jefferson County would renegotiate the jail fees going forward," read the judgment. "They never did."

"The Court advised that the parties shall work together to arrive at an amicable payment arrangement for the past-due balance," said Scott. "Since the city has already adopted the 2023 budget, the mayor and finance director are working together to structure a feasible payment plan to present to the Ways and Means committee, then submitted to the full council for final approval."