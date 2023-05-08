Registered sex offender from Bentonville held on half-million dollar bond after arrest in internet sting

BENTONVILLE -- A registered sex offender was arrested for the second time in a police sting targeting adults trying to meet underage children online.

Jordan Frizielle, 36, of Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with internet stalking of a child. Prosecutors have not filed a formal charge against him.

He was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $500,000 bond set. He was being held without bond in connection with a probation revocation.

A Siloam Springs police detective was working Wednesday in an undercover capacity and pretending to be a 14-year-old girl when Frizielle sent a private direct message to a person he thought was a teenage girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The two started communicating and the detective told Frizielle the girl was 14 years old or almost 15, the affidavit states.

Frizielle asked the girl a question of a sexual nature, according to the affidavit.

He told the girl he had gotten into trouble years ago for talking to an underage girl online and it ended up being a police officer pretending to be a teenage girl, according to the affidavit.

Frizielle pleaded guilty in October 2019 to a charge of internet stalking of a child in Poinsett County. He was placed on 10 years of state-supervised probation and had to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

Last month, Frizielle pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration and reporting requirements. He was placed on six years of probation and ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with any minors except his biological children, according to court documents.

In last week's exchange, Frizielle shared with the undercover detective he had two weeks until his probation officer was going to remove his ankle monitor and he would then come to Siloam Springs and get the 14-year-old and they would have sex, according to the affidavit.

He told the the girl he planned to get her on birth control and she couldn't have a baby until she is 17 years old, according to the affidavit.

Police decided to arrest Frizielle and not wait for him to come to Siloam Springs since he was a repeat offender and because of the high risk he would find a child to sexually assault, the affidavit states. He was arrested when he reported to his probation officer, according to court documents.

Frizielle told police he met the teen persona on social media and planned on coming to Siloam Springs to have sex with her when his ankle monitor was off of him, according to the affidavit.

Frizielle's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 12 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.