Reward raised to $15K for information on Arkansas Bald Eagle killings

The reward for information leading to a conviction for the killing of four bald eagles in northern Arkansas has risen by $10,000.

The Center for Biological Diversity increased the reward to a total of $15,000 on Monday after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a $5,000 reward last month, a news release from the center said.

“We grieve the senseless and illegal killing of these majestic birds and want the perpetrator brought to justice,” said Will Harlan, a senior scientist at the Center, in the release, “This cowardly act against America’s national bird can’t go unpunished. I hope someone steps forward with information.”

Four bald eagles were killed along with red-tailed hawks, a dog and a deer, a joint-investigation between the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined, according to the release.

Eagles nest in the state and also follow waterfowl that migrate south into Arkansas during winter, the release said.

“Evidence suggests the birds were shot from County Road 3021 near the rural town of Pyatt, in Marion County, Arkansas, in the southern Ozarks,” the release said.

The eagles are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, officials said.

“Violations of these acts carry maximum criminal penalties of up to a $250,000 fine and two years in federal prison,” the release said.

The Center for Biological Diversity has asked that anyone with information about the killings contact the Fish and Wildlife Service’s Conway Office of Law Enforcement by calling (501) 513-4470 or the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission by calling (833) 356-0824.