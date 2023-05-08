Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band set to perform in North Little Rock in October

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, on a fall U.S. tour, will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena, the North Little Rock’s smaller footprint.

Tickets — $69-$99 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com. There is a limit of eight tickets per household.

The band line-up includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

The tour kicks off Sept. 17 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., and includes stops at the Fox Theater in St. Louis and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. before wrapping up Oct. 13 at the Winstar Casino in Thackerville, Okla.

“Well, I love to play. I love an audience,” Starr tells Pollstar’s executive editor, Andy Gensler. “We have fun on tour. That's what it's all about.”

Starr’s spring and fall tours are linked to the release of “EP3" in the fall of 2022.

For more information, visit RingoStarr.com.