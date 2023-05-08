S. Korea, Japan try to fix ties

SEOUL -- After a 12-year hiatus, the leaders of America's two biggest allies in Asia have each visited the other's home country for bilateral talks in the space of two months -- breaking a diplomatic stalemate as Japan and South Korea try to continue thawing their tattered relationship.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, reciprocating Yoon's visit to Tokyo in March. In doing so, the two leaders marked the revival of their "shuttle diplomacy" to hold negotiations in each other's countries and work through several thorny issues that have complicated their ties.

After years of friction, Seoul and Tokyo are trying to collaborate more closely with each other and Washington to counter the looming geopolitical threats of China's economic and military rise and North Korea's nuclear ambitions. The Biden administration has welcomed their efforts.

"The currents of good change are difficult to create at first, but once created, they often become the new trend. I think the currents of Korea-Japan relations are at that point now," Yoon said in his opening remarks at his meeting with Kishida.

Yoon has been actively pursuing rapprochement with Japan, a key part of his foreign policy agenda. In March, he made a landmark proposal to resolve a major hurdle over wartime labor compensation issues that had bedeviled their diplomacy.

On Sunday, Kishida commended Yoon for the move -- which remains politically unpopular for Yoon at home -- and said Japan is also invested in improving relations.

Japan and South Korea have had a rocky relationship for decades, stemming from Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Upon landing in South Korea, Kishida and his wife, Yuko, laid flowers at a national cemetery in Seoul, the cemetery for past Korean presidents, veterans of the Korean War and those who were involved in the independence movement during the Japanese occupation. Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee gave their guests a red-carpet welcome and a ceremony at the garden of the presidential office.

Ahead of the visit, many South Koreans were eager to see whether Kishida would issue a fresh apology for Japan's colonial rule. Various Japanese leaders have issued statements of apology and remorse, but bitter memories run deep among the South Korean public and many think Japan's apologies have been inadequate.

Kishida stopped short of offering a new apology, choosing instead to reiterate that he stood by the statements of previous Japanese leaders. But in a rare personal statement, he went a step further in making a direct reference to the brutal conditions of life for Koreans under colonial rule.

"My heart aches by the fact that many people suffered and felt sadness under the harsh environment of the time," Kishida said.

Notably, the two leaders agreed to allow a group of South Korean experts to visit Japan and carry out an inspection ahead of the planned release of radioactive wastewater from the nuclear power plant in Fukushima that was destroyed in a 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown.

The proposed release has sparked a backlash in neighboring South Korea, especially from its fisheries industry and environmental advocacy groups. Seoul has voiced concerns about the wastewater potentially contaminating South Korean waters. Yoon's liberal predecessor, Moon Jae-in, in 2021 ordered officials to explore international legal options to contest Japan's plans.

Information for this article was contributed by Min Joo Kim and Julia Mio Inuma of The Washington Post.