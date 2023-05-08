Severe thunderstorms possible Monday evening, overnight Tuesday for parts of state, forecasters say

On Monday evening, there is a chance for northeastern parts of the state to see damaging winds or hail as storms enter the state, the National Weather Service said.

Parts of northeast Arkansas, including Batesville, Jonesboro and Mountain Home, could see storms that produce hail as big as a quarter and winds as strong as 60 mph, the weather service said.

The northeast area is under a slight risk for severe weather.

A slight risk means that severe thunderstorms are expected to be few or isolated, according to the weather service.

Some northern and central parts of the state could also see some less severe weather from midnight to 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, said Dennis Cavanaugh, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock.

The northwest, north and central Arkansas area is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

The National Weather Service defines a marginal risk as a chance that the area may see severe storms that produce hail, damaging winds or possibly tornadoes, a tweet from the weather service said.

The tornado potential is very low, the weather service said.

Cavanaugh said Monday that, overall, an inch of rain would be possible in some areas, but that locally heavy rainfall is possible if storms go over the same areas.

He said widespread flooding was not a concern in relation to this event.

“Damaging winds will be the primary hazard with this event,” Cavanaugh said, “And when the ground is saturated, like it has been recently, trees do not need as strong of winds to uproot them.”

Temperatures are forecast to be high on Monday and Tuesday despite the chances for rain, Cavanaugh said.

“Most of the highs we are looking at for Monday in the state are somewhere around 90 degrees and a heat index that could feel like 95 degrees during peak heat hours,” he said.

For Tuesday, northern Arkansas could see highs in the lower 80s but central Arkansas is forecast to see the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

The Little Rock area is forecast to have a high of 90 degrees on Monday and a high of 89 degrees on Tuesday, the forecaster said.

“We have models that help tell the timing, but that could change if the storms stall for any reason. We’d recommend keeping an eye on the sky for any storms, just in case things change,” Cavanaugh said.

Storms can appear randomly during hot and humid conditions, he said.

“While you’re planning outdoor activities, pay attention and look for storms. Lightning is a big threat,” Cavanaugh said, “Look for shelter or get in your car to wait it out. Storms can be possible but not expected.”