FOOTBALL

Gumms commits to UA for second time

North Texas tight end transfer Var'Keyes Gumms, who recently re-opened his recruitment after being committed to the University of Arkansas, has reversed course and pledged to the Razorbacks again on Sunday.

Gumms, 6-3 and 235 pounds, made an official visit to Fayetteville in April. He officially visited California this weekend.

"I always loved Arkansas," he said. "Just was seeing my options before I just made a final life decision. And come to find out, I'm all in with y'all. Woo Pig."

He was named a second-team Freshman All-American last season as a redshirt freshman at North Texas. He also earned first-team All-Conference USA honors by the league's coaches.

Gumms played in 14 games with 6 starts, and had 34 receptions for 458 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Arkansas now has 14 pledges from transfers since the end of the 2022 season.

-- Richard Davenport

BASEBALL

UALR's series finale at Southern Indiana canceled

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock didn't get the chance to complete a three-game sweep at Southern Indiana as the teams' final game was called off after just two innings.

The Trojans trailed 3-0 when a lightning delay was announced prior to the first pitch of the third inning. After the originally scheduled noon start was pushed back until 3 p.m. in Evansville, Ind., the Screaming Eagles got a solo home run in the first and two sacrifice flies in the second, but because five innings were not completed, the game will not count for either side.

UALR has won five straight Ohio Valley Conference games and will play at Arkansas State Tuesday evening.

-- Mitchell Gladstone