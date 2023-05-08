Tampa overcomes 6-0 deficit vs. Cole

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Gerrit Cole had sailed through this season until a pair of long balls ended his day and sparked the Tampa Bay Rays to an improbable comeback.

Cole failed to hold a six-run lead, allowing his first two home runs of the year, and the Rays beat the Yankees 8-7 Sunday on Isaac Paredes' 10th-inning single to take two of three from New York.

"It feels awful," said Cole, who briefly paused, searching for words. "I let them down today by just coughing up the lead."

Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader homered for the Yankees (18-17), who led 6-0 before Tampa Bay scored twice in the fifth and five times in the sixth to surge ahead 7-6.

"A tough one, obviously," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. "Difficult."

Jose Siri and Christian Bethancourt homered for the major league-best Rays (28-7), who improved to 19-3 at home. Last-place New York has lost 10 of its last 16 games and at 18-17 trails the Rays by 10 games.

"This was a big one," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. "I know that our clubhouse is pretty excited and they should be."

The announced crowd of 32,142 was the largest at Tropicana Field since 40,135 for a game against San Francisco on June 17, 2016, according to the Rays.

Paredes broke a 7-7 tie with a one-out hit to right off Albert Abreu (1-1) that scored automatic runner Brandon Lowe.

Aaron Hicks avoided Garrett Cleavinger's tag attempt during a rundown between third and home on GleyberTorres' grounder to shortstop with one out in the 10th but was thrown at the plate. Cleavinger took a tumble on the play, point to a leg and left the game with a limp.

Cash said Cleavinger has a knee injury and will likely be placed on the injured list.

Jalen Beeks (1-2) replaced Cleavinger and struck out Rizzo on a 3-2 pitch.

Cole's ERA rose to 2.09 from 1.35, which had been tied for the major league lead. He retired 13 of his first 17 batters but allowed seven of his last nine to reach.

GUARDIANS 2, TWINS 0 Cleveland's Cal Quantrill had a no-hit bid broken up by Alex Kirilloff's two-out single in seventh. Quantrill (2-2) allowed one hit in seven innings, and James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase finished with hitless relief. Clase got his 12th save.

MARINERS 3, ASTROS 1 Bryce Miller (1-0) gave up two hits over six shutout innings for his first major league win, Justin Topa worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his first big league save and Seattle took two of three from the World Series champions.

RANGERS 16, ANGELS 8 Leody Taveras had a career-high four hits along with four RBI and Adolis Garcia hit his team-leading ninth home run as Texas overcame a 3-0 deficit and won its second in a row after losing the series opener. Garcia leads the major leagues with 36 RBI.

ROYALS 5, ATHLETICS 1 Salvador Perez went 3 for 4 with a 462-foot home run over the left-field fountains and Kansas City avoided being swept in the series between teams with the worst records in the major leagues. Ryan Yarbrough (1-4) pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed one run and three hits. He left after getting hit on the face by a liner that was 106.2 mph off the bat of Ryan Noda.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 7, GIANTS 3 Willy Adames and William Contreras hit two-run home runs, and Milwaukee ended a six-game losing streak while stopping San Francisco's four-game winning streak.

CUBS 5, MARLINS 4 (14) Garrett Hampson scored on a 14th-inning balk by Adbert Alzolay (1-2), ending the longest game in the major leagues this season and stopping Miami's five-game losing streak.

DODGERS 5, PADRES 2 (10) Mookie Betts hit a game-tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning and James Outman hit a two-run shot in the 10th to give Los Angeles a win over San Diego.

NATIONALS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 8 Joey Meneses hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning off Miguel Castro (1-1) and had four RBI after Washington rallied from a four-run deficit to take an 8-6 lead.

ROCKIES 13, METS 6 Brenton Doyle's first big league home run capped a seven-run fifth inning and the Mets lost for the 11th time in 14 games to fall to 17-18 -- dropping under .500 for the first time since they were 3-4.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 10, PIRATES 1 Whit Merrifield had four RBI, three on his first home run this season, and Toronto finished a three-game sweep that extended the Pirates' losing streak to seven following a 20-8 start.

BRAVES 3, ORIOLES 2 (12) Michael Harris II hit a game-ending double off Cionel Perez (1-1) as Atlanta won two of three from Baltimore, which lost consecutive games for the first time since April 8-9.

CARDINALS 12, TIGERS 6 Paul Goldschmidt homered three times, and St. Louis stopped an eight-game losing streak with a victory over Detroit. Goldschmidt, had four hits and four RBI in his third three-home run game, the first since March 29, 2019, against Milwaukee. He hit home runs in the first and third innings off Alex Faedo and a two-run drive in the eighth against Tyler Holton.

PHILLIES 6, RED SOX 1 Kyle Schwarber homered after being dropped from leadoff to fifth in the batting order, and Philadelphia stopped a six-game skid and ended Boston's eight-game winning streak. J.T. Realmuto singled twice and drove in two runs for the defending NL champions who won for the first time since Bryce Harper's return to the lineup on Tuesday.

WHITE SOX 11, REDS 4 Hanser Alberto had four hits with a career-high four RBI and Chicago opened a big lead with an 11-run second, its biggest inning since an 11-run fifth at Kansas City on Sept. 17, 2007.