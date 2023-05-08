Three killed in crashes on Arkansas roadways

Three people were killed and three more injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Friday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas law enforcement.

Brenda Morgan, 34, and Dorothy Williams, 55, both of Helena-West Helena, died about 8:23 a.m. Friday when the 1994 Cadillac Seville that Morgan was driving on U.S. 49 in rural Phillips County veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, a report from the Arkansas State Police states.

The driver of the Tahoe, 27-year-old Tonya Jones of Helena-West Helena, and two unnamed minors who were passengers in the SUV were hurt in the collision and taken to Helena Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that it was misty and the road was wet at the time.

Jason Miller, 49, of Elkins, died about 8:50 p.m. Friday when the 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 he was driving on Madison County Road 5340 near Elkins left the road and hit an embankment, according to a report from the Madison County sheriff's office.

The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its top.

A deputy investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.