Tyson reports $97M quarterly loss

Tyson Foods posted a surprising second quarter loss Monday morning as it continues to struggle and implement cost cutting plans.

"While the current protein market is challenging, we have a strong growth strategy in place and are bullish on our long-term outlook,” Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods, said in a statement.

Sales were nearly flat compared to the second quarter last year but the company posted a loss, surprising analysts.

In a research brief, analyst Ben Bienvenu of Stephens Inc. said Tyson's second quarter results were much weaker than expected with the company's downturn more severe than anticipated.

The meat giant has struggled in recent quarters with reduced profits and a sagging stock price. Recently its changed top executives in key positions as it works to cut costs and improve productivity.

In April the company said it would cut 10% of its corporate jobs and reduce senior leadership roles by 15%. In mid-March Tyson said it would close a chicken processing plant in Van Buren, which employs about 950, as well as a plant in Virginia with nearly 700 workers, in a move to optimize its operations. Both plants are expected to close May 12.

Tyson reported Monday that for the quarter ended April 1, the Springdale-based meat giant posted a loss of $97 million or 28 cents per share compared to a profit of $829 million or $2.28 a share. A consensus of nine analysts had anticipated profits of 80 center per share for the quarter, according to Yahoo Finance.

Tyson Foods booked revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, up slightly from $13.11 billion for the year ago quarter. A consensus of 8 analysts had predicted revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter.

Tyson released its results before market open on Monday and planned a call with analysts at 8 a.m.