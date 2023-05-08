Warriors vs. Lakers Best Bets and Odds for Game 4

The Heat and Lakers are both in position to take commanding 3–1 leads Monday evening as home favorites. Miami beat the Knicks and Los Angeles downed the Warriors over the weekend to take back the advantage in these second-round series.

Below are a few betting trends, picks and one question about Monday nights pair of Game 4s. Heat-Knicks begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT while Warriors-Lakers tips off at 10.

Kiyoshi Mio/USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 Predictions

Stephen Curry Shows Out in Game 4: Bet Curry Over 31.5 Points

The Lakers have done a great job defending Curry, whos averaging 10 fewer points in the second round than he did across seven games against the Kings. Still, hes shooting north of 46% from deep and he has yet to have a 30-point game against L.A. On the verge of facing a 3–1 deficit, Golden State will lean on Curry to try to even up the series. In the same scenario versus Sacramento, he tallied 32 points in 43 minutes to knot the series at two games apiece.

Which Anthony Davis Will the Lakers Get?

Davis has had some truly dominant performances in these playoffs and hes had some forgettable ones as well. Hes scored 20-plus points in every other outing through nine playoff games. If that streak were to continue, hed be due for a down game after his 25-point, 13-rebound Game 3 performance. Its been an interesting trend to follow throughout the postseason. Davis playoff averages are 21.2 points and 13.9 rebounds per game — his over/unders in those categories are set at 24.5 and 13.5, respectively.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat Game 4 Predictions

Heat Hold up on Home Court: Bet Miami Over 106.5 Points

The Heat have the second-highest scoring offense in the playoffs (119 points per game), but they are coming off a 105-point outing in Game 3, which matched their fewest in the postseason. The second-round series with the Knicks has been lower-scoring than the Bucks series — the under has hit twice and the two teams have yet to combine for 120 points. Miami is averaging 106 points per game against New York so far and their leading scorer, Jimmy Butler (ankle) is questionable for Game 4. Perhaps the teams playoff-best 41.3% three-point percentage can lift the offense to 110 points or more for the first time this series, though.

Max Strus Scoring Run Continues: Bet Strus Over 11.5 Points

Strus had a quiet Round 1 series but hes been much more involved against the Knicks, more than doubling his scoring average in this series from 6.4 to 14.7. Hes coming off a 19-point performance and scored 17 in the game prior — before that, his playoff high this year was 12. Strus shot attempts (and, crucially, three-point attempts) have gone up in the last few games and Miami has needed his scoring as the offense has slowed down, with and without Butler on the floor.

