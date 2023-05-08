Washington County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 24

Burger Plus

14 S. University Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Evidence of pests present.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Cadence Academy

4195 W. Persimmon St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility could not produce a certified food manager certificate. One container of sugar was not labeled.

Cronuts Donuts

80 W. Main St., Farmington

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There were employee beverages in the food prep and warewashing areas. The back handwash sink was out of paper towels. The front handwash sink had a spoon in it and the back handwash sink had a metal cup in it. An employee in the food prep area has unrestrained hair.

Firehouse Subs

2612 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 4, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There was a clear plastic container in the back handwash sink. A bag of onions was being stored on the floor in the dry storage. One employee has a beard, but no beard net.

Grace Childcare

5185 Apple Road, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: There is no water in the kitchen and no three-compartment sink due to flooding. There is not currently a three-compartment sink, also due to flooding.

Mamaka Bowls

495 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certification. Two glass garage doors are open to the food preparation area. Two food employees lack hair restraints for their heads. Three food employees are wearing wristwatches and one food employee is wearing a bracelet.

New Beginnings

251 W. 19th St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for his head.

Paleteria Standard De Penjamo

1215 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: At one prep table tomatoes, cucumber and cream at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment.

Prairie Street Bar & Taproom

495 W. Prairie St., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Retail food permit expired 08/31/2022.

Puritan Coffee Bar

657 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: An open package of frankfurters and an open package of precooked bacon stored in the refrigerator lack discard date-marking.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Typhoon

2612 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An unlidded employee beverage was in a prep area.

Walgreens

4007 Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

April 25

16 General Store

13528 Arkansas 16 West, Fayetteville

Priority violations: An employee was assembling burgers with bare hands.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Fan cages in the walk-in have a buildup of debris.

Alpha Chi Omega - Kitchen

722 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: One spray bottle lacked common name.

Core violations: None

Alpha Omicron Pi Fraternity

712 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Dishwashing machine has a leak causing buildup behind machine.

Hilton Garden Inn

1325 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Items in the walk-in lacked date-marking. Facility has quat and temperature strips, but not chlorine test strips.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority

800 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Flour and cumin not in original packaging lacked common name.

Core violations: Facility did not have a maximum registering thermometer or heat measuring test strips for hot water sanitizing dish machine.

Pi Beta Phi Sorority

502 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two canned foods are dented on the lid/seal (mandarin oranges and pumpkin 3 kg).

Noncritical violations: None

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers And Brews

695 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two food employees lack a beard restraint. In the bar area the beer tap pedestal is leaking a small amount.

Sam's Club - Cafe

3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One rubber spatula had a broken edge on the food contact surface.

Sam's Club - Food Store

3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two handwash stations were missing a handwash sign.

Sigma Chi Fraternity

618 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelet.

Sonic Drive-In

2113 N. Center St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The front employee handwashing sink has a wiping cloth in the basin.

April 26

Chihuahua Mexican Grill

88 N. Centennial Ave., Suite 1, West Fork

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employee drink cup stored in food preparation area lacks a lid. Retail food permit expired 2/23/2023.

Eureka Pizza

1503 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Toilet lacks a trash can with a lid. Ceiling around ventilation tile is not clean.

Har-Ber High School

300 Jones Road, Springdale

Priority violations: The hot-holding units are being replaced, all food is discarded after the lunch time.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

King Lumpia Filipino Cuisine

814 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Mel's Diner

109 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Patrick's N-Out Burgers

3608 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Priority violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The area around the fryer and the floor has a buildup of grease. The meat refrigerator has blood on the doors and shelves.

Priority foundation violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to events that involve the discharge of bodily fluids onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

Core violations: One employee eating a pickle and one eating a burger in the kitchen at the time of inspection.

Critical violations: Employees who were eating did not wash their hands before resuming work. The white gravy is holding at 115 degrees. Chlorine solution in a spray bottle without a label on the bottle.

Noncritical violations: Newspaper being used at the fryer and grill to catch grease.

Pomfret Dining Hall

31 Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Yeast and several spices lack labels. Can opener had debris from previous use.

Core violations: None

The Bar-B-Q Place

3542 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

The Odd Soul

126 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks beard protection. Plastic protection of vent in walk-in cooler is not clean.

Sugar Shack

280 McKnight Ave., West Fork

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Sliding screened service window is only halfway closed.

Core violations: None

Tumbles Day Care

365 McKnight Ave., West Fork

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food preparation area handwashing sink drain pipe is leaking into a container below.

Northwest Quad - U of A

1106 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Sanitizer being stored next to tortillas.

Priority foundation violations: Food slicer lacks cleaning.

Core violations: None

The Hill Grill - U of A

1263 W. Cleveland St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Food lacks date-marking in cold-holding. Seasoning lacks label.

Core violations: None

Ven Mart

2103 Powell St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged-on-site duros lack labels.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment. Refrigerator lacks a thermometer. There are over-the-counter medicines sold by unit without labels.

April 27

Cracker Barrel

1022 S. 48th St., Springdale

Priority violations: The warewashing machine is only reaching 145 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Dollar General

3365 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is not posted.

Einstein Bros. Bagels - U of A

191 N. Harmon Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Chemical spray bottle lacks common name.

Core violations: None

El Senor De Los Tacos Express

20221 Sonora Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

New China Cafe

2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 16, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to events that involve the discharge of bodily fluids onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Original bucket of soy sauce is used to store another food (salt) and original food cans are used to store another food. Doors of prep table lack repair (rubber seal). Facility lacks test strips for chlorine sanitizer. Surfaces of equipment and working surfaces are not clean.

Starbucks - U of A Student Success Center

464 N. Campus Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Back handwash sink lacked paper towels.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

April 28

Fairfield Inn

1043 Rieff St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Last Drop Coffee

14201 Bethel Blacktop Road, Farmington

Critical violations: Hot water is not available in handwashing sink at the time of the inspection. Hot water is not available at the warewashing sinks.

Noncritical violations: Facility has test strip, but it is wet and is not working. Facility lacks new test strip for quaternary ammonia.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 24 -- E-Z Mart - Food Store, 3408 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Springdale High School, 1103 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; Starbucks, 2410 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

April 25 -- Daylight Donuts - Incubator, 3196 N. College Ave., Suite 4, Fayetteville; Golden Kolache Bakery, 3327 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Kappa Delta Sorority, 404 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, 111 W. First Ave., Elkins; Salem Lutheran Church - Addition, 1800 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; Sam's Club - Deli/Bakery, 3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville; Slim Chickens, 5420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Tots Landing Child Care Center, 2129 N. Center St., Fayetteville; Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, 110 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

April 26 -- Chillax Shaved Ice, 151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove; Nutrition Spot, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite B1, Springdale; Shelby Lynn's Cake Shoppe, 118 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; Jerry and Gene Jones Family Student-Athlete Success Center, 1229 W. Meadow St., Fayetteville

April 27 -- Asian Combo Wok, 3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Hawaiian Bros., 4579 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; The Goddard School, 3916 N. Bellafont Blvd., Fayetteville; Champions Hall - U of A, 811 W. Dickson St., Room 323, Fayetteville; Market Kiosk - U of A, 800 Dickson St., Fayetteville; Starbucks - U of A, 1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville; U of A Student Success Center, 464 N. Campus Drive, Fayetteville

April 28 -- Southwest Junior High School, 1807 Princeton Ave., Springdale