Where and when to vote in Tuesday’s elections in Benton and Washington counties

EARLY VOTING
Early voting continues 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today for Tuesday's school board and special elections at the following locations:
Benton County
County Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville
County clerk's office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs
Benton County Election Commission, 2109 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Washington County
County clerk's office, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
ELECTION DAY
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Benton County
Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 N.W. McNelly Road, Bentonville
New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista
Lifepoint Baptist Church, 11161 Gamble Road, Centerton
St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Parish Hall, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista
Bentonville Church of Christ, Activity Center, 708 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville
Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs
Centerton Community Building, 290 Main St., Centerton
NEBCO Community Building, 17823 Marshall St., Garfield
Lowell First Baptist Church, 209-A Washington St., Lowell
Moose Lodge #877, 215 W. Apple Blossom Ave., Lowell
First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge, Family Life Center, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Central United Methodist Church, 2535 W. New Hope Road, Rogers
Centro Cristiano Assemblies of God Church, 2121 S. First St., Rogers
Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers
Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St., Rogers
First Baptist Church Highfill, 11912 S. Main St., Siloam Springs
Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mt. Olive St., Siloam Springs
Washington County
American Legion, 200 Spring St., Springdale
Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St., Springdale
The Awakening Church of NWA, 5763 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
Calvary Church, 1000 N. Gutensohn Road, Springdale
Central United Methodist, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Cornerstone Church of Christ (Baldwin), 4377 Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
Covenant Church, 4511 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
Elm Springs United Methodist Church, 118 N. Elm St., Elm Springs
Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale
First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St., Springdale
Genesis Church, 205 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Goshen United Methodist Church, 122 State Highway 45, Goshen
Lincoln Masonic Lodge, 108 S. Arthur Ave., Lincoln
Mount Comfort Church of Christ, 3249 W. Mt. Comfort Road, Fayetteville
Nob Hill Fire Station, 19375 Nob Hill Loop, Springdale
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 499 Oak Grove Road, Springdale
Ridgeview Baptist Church, 1850 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
Sang Avenue Baptist Church, 1425 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville
Sequoyah Methodist Church, 1910 Old Wire Road, Fayetteville
Sonora Baptist Church, 17330 E. Highway 412, Springdale
Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, #D1, Springdale
Temple Baptist Church, 2900 Cambridge St., Springdale
Tontitown City Hall, 235 E. Henri de Tonti, Tontitown
Trinity Fellowship, 1100 Rolling Hills Drive, Fayetteville
Trinity Methodist, 1021 W. Sycamore St., Fayetteville
Yvonne Richardson Center, 240 E. Rock St., Fayetteville