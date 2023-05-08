Sections
Where and when to vote in Tuesday’s elections in Benton and Washington counties

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Stickers await voters Tuesday June 14, 2022 at the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville. Early voting is for the republican runoff election. For information about voting see https://www.washingtoncountyar.gov/government/departments-a-e/county-clerk Visit nwaonline.com/220615Daily/ for daily galleries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

EARLY VOTING

Early voting continues 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today for Tuesday's school board and special elections at the following locations:

Benton County

County Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

County clerk's office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Benton County Election Commission, 2109 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Washington County

County clerk's office, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

ELECTION DAY

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Benton County

Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 N.W. McNelly Road, Bentonville

New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Lifepoint Baptist Church, 11161 Gamble Road, Centerton

St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Parish Hall, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista

Bentonville Church of Christ, Activity Center, 708 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs

Centerton Community Building, 290 Main St., Centerton

NEBCO Community Building, 17823 Marshall St., Garfield

Lowell First Baptist Church, 209-A Washington St., Lowell

Moose Lodge #877, 215 W. Apple Blossom Ave., Lowell

First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge, Family Life Center, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Central United Methodist Church, 2535 W. New Hope Road, Rogers

Centro Cristiano Assemblies of God Church, 2121 S. First St., Rogers

Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St., Rogers

First Baptist Church Highfill, 11912 S. Main St., Siloam Springs

Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mt. Olive St., Siloam Springs

Washington County

American Legion, 200 Spring St., Springdale

Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St., Springdale

The Awakening Church of NWA, 5763 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Calvary Church, 1000 N. Gutensohn Road, Springdale

Central United Methodist, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Cornerstone Church of Christ (Baldwin), 4377 Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Covenant Church, 4511 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Elm Springs United Methodist Church, 118 N. Elm St., Elm Springs

Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale

First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St., Springdale

Genesis Church, 205 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Goshen United Methodist Church, 122 State Highway 45, Goshen

Lincoln Masonic Lodge, 108 S. Arthur Ave., Lincoln

Mount Comfort Church of Christ, 3249 W. Mt. Comfort Road, Fayetteville

Nob Hill Fire Station, 19375 Nob Hill Loop, Springdale

Oak Grove Baptist Church, 499 Oak Grove Road, Springdale

Ridgeview Baptist Church, 1850 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Sang Avenue Baptist Church, 1425 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

Sequoyah Methodist Church, 1910 Old Wire Road, Fayetteville

Sonora Baptist Church, 17330 E. Highway 412, Springdale

Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, #D1, Springdale

Temple Baptist Church, 2900 Cambridge St., Springdale

Tontitown City Hall, 235 E. Henri de Tonti, Tontitown

Trinity Fellowship, 1100 Rolling Hills Drive, Fayetteville

Trinity Methodist, 1021 W. Sycamore St., Fayetteville

Yvonne Richardson Center, 240 E. Rock St., Fayetteville

Print Headline: Where and when to vote

