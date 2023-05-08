Where and when to vote in Tuesday’s elections in Benton and Washington counties

Stickers await voters Tuesday June 14, 2022 at the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville. Early voting is for the republican runoff election. For information about voting see https://www.washingtoncountyar.gov/government/departments-a-e/county-clerk Visit nwaonline.com/220615Daily/ for daily galleries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

EARLY VOTING Early voting continues 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today for Tuesday's school board and special elections at the following locations: Benton County County Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville County clerk's office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs Benton County Election Commission, 2109 W. Walnut St., Rogers Washington County County clerk's office, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville ELECTION DAY Polls will be open Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations: Benton County Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 N.W. McNelly Road, Bentonville New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista Lifepoint Baptist Church, 11161 Gamble Road, Centerton St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Parish Hall, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista Bentonville Church of Christ, Activity Center, 708 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs Centerton Community Building, 290 Main St., Centerton NEBCO Community Building, 17823 Marshall St., Garfield Lowell First Baptist Church, 209-A Washington St., Lowell Moose Lodge #877, 215 W. Apple Blossom Ave., Lowell First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge, Family Life Center, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge Central United Methodist Church, 2535 W. New Hope Road, Rogers Centro Cristiano Assemblies of God Church, 2121 S. First St., Rogers Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St., Rogers First Baptist Church Highfill, 11912 S. Main St., Siloam Springs Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mt. Olive St., Siloam Springs Washington County American Legion, 200 Spring St., Springdale Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St., Springdale The Awakening Church of NWA, 5763 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville Calvary Church, 1000 N. Gutensohn Road, Springdale Central United Methodist, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville Cornerstone Church of Christ (Baldwin), 4377 Huntsville Road, Fayetteville Covenant Church, 4511 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville Elm Springs United Methodist Church, 118 N. Elm St., Elm Springs Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St., Springdale Genesis Church, 205 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville Goshen United Methodist Church, 122 State Highway 45, Goshen Lincoln Masonic Lodge, 108 S. Arthur Ave., Lincoln Mount Comfort Church of Christ, 3249 W. Mt. Comfort Road, Fayetteville Nob Hill Fire Station, 19375 Nob Hill Loop, Springdale Oak Grove Baptist Church, 499 Oak Grove Road, Springdale Ridgeview Baptist Church, 1850 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville Sang Avenue Baptist Church, 1425 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville Sequoyah Methodist Church, 1910 Old Wire Road, Fayetteville Sonora Baptist Church, 17330 E. Highway 412, Springdale Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, #D1, Springdale Temple Baptist Church, 2900 Cambridge St., Springdale Tontitown City Hall, 235 E. Henri de Tonti, Tontitown Trinity Fellowship, 1100 Rolling Hills Drive, Fayetteville Trinity Methodist, 1021 W. Sycamore St., Fayetteville Yvonne Richardson Center, 240 E. Rock St., Fayetteville

Print Headline: Where and when to vote

