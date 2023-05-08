Yankees failed to fix their major flaws

NEW YORK -- So Brian Cashman has asked us not to give up on his $279 million Yankee juggernaut. Once the team gets healthy again, the Yankees GM assured this week, things are going to turn around, adding: "This is still a championship-caliber operation."

We're willing to concede Cashman has a point about some $150 million of the expensive team he put together, headed up by Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Carlos Rodon, presently sitting it out on the injured list. And especially in the second half the schedule will get much easier.

But what Cashman is unable to justify -- and which Hal Steinbrenner has so far chosen to ignore -- is how there can there be so much dead wood on a team with the second-highest payroll in baseball behind the Mets?

You start with Josh Donaldson, whose onerous ($29 million still due) contract Cashman took on in his deal of Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins for Isiah Kiner-Falefa last year. Donaldson might as well be retired, but just hasn't announced it yet. Then there is Aaron Hicks to whom Cashman inexplicably gave a seven-year, $70 million contract in 2019 (and is still owed $30 million), who has done zero ever since.

And even though they may not be costing a whole lot of money, the failures of Clarke Schmidt and Oswaldo Cabrera are a reflection of the Yankees' player development department's failure to deliver any impact players during Cashman's reign as GM other than Judge. The main reason Cashman had no choice but to spend $324 million for Gerrit Cole in 2020 and another $162 million for the oft-injured Rodon last winter was because the Yankees haven't drafted and developed a frontline starting pitcher since Andy Pettitte.

Cashman probably thought that dismal record was going to start to be reversed when he took the highly touted Schmidt with the 16th overall pick in the 2017 draft knowing he was going to need Tommy John surgery. But after carefully nursing him along through the system following the surgery, the Yankees believed Schmidt was ready to assume a prominent spot in the rotation this year, only to discover he has trouble getting left-handers out (.400 opponents batting average). The Yankees' best homegrown pitcher, Luis Severino, has made 22 starts in the last four years while otherwise Cashman has an abysmal record trading for starting pitching.

As for Cabrera, who burst onto the scene amid a flurry of energy and versatility last year, he's struggled mightily and looked lost at the plate (probably trying too hard to hit home runs) and needs to be sent back to the minor leagues to regroup. Hopefully, that won't be the case with Anthony Volpe, who has supplied a bolt of needed energy to the lineup, especially with his base-stealing acumen, but has been inconsistent with the bat so far.

The fact is, for most of the second half last year, this was not a very good (or entertaining) Yankees team that got covered up by Judge's pursuit of Roger Maris' home run record. And other than re-signing Judge for $360 million, Cashman did nothing last winter about the everyday lineup, particularly left field. When it became apparent that Hicks and Cabrera weren't cutting it in left field, Cashman's analytics geniuses for some reason thought they'd struck gold with the signing of .215-hitting, strikeout-prone Franchy Cordero.

Even when Judge and Stanton are hopefully back together in the middle of the lineup, the gaping holes at third base and left field remain, and second base, where Cashman probably should have traded Gleyber Torres a couple of years earlier while he still had value, is another position of mediocrity. Still, flawed as this Yankee team might be, the consolation is there are no super teams in baseball (we need to withhold judgment on the Rays for a couple more months), especially with the Astros having lost two of their top starters, Luis Garcia (elbow) and Jose Urquidy (shoulder) indefinitely.

We can therefore forgive Cashman for dreaming about the Yankees gradually rising from the AL East basement, making the postseason as always, and going in with a formidable rotation of Cole, Nestor Cortes and a healthy Rodon and Severino. It's still a long, long way from here to October. At the same time, though, the overall makeup of this Yankee team tells you it's likewise a very long shot to make the World Series for the first time since 2009.