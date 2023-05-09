11 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

Shannon King, 39, of 1387 Dunn Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. King was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Greenland

John Byers, 48, of Mansfield, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Byers was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Jalon Anderson, 22, of 2962 Boxcar St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with sexual indecency with a child and sexual solicitation. Anderson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Jesse Evans, 40, of 2901 S. 26th Place, Apt. 1134 in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Evans was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Jonathan McVay, 18, of 1605 W. Mimosa St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated robbery. McVay was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Antonio Givens, 26, of 6200 Watkins Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Givens was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Jordan McCormick, 23, of 1206 S. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. McCormick was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

Randy Martindale, 56, of Muse, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Martindale was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Thomas Lightfoot, 37, of 199 Main St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Lightfoot was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Scott Walker, 51, of 3345 Brunswick St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Walker was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Kimberly Golden, 57, of 3803 N. Oakland Zion Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battery. Golden was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.