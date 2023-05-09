AP gets Pulitzers for Ukraine War coverage

NEW YORK -- The Associated Press won two Pulitzer Prizes on Monday for its coverage of the war in Ukraine, earning recognition for its breaking news photography of the Russian invasion, as well as the prestigious public service award for its startling -- and exclusive -- dispatches from the besieged port city of Mariupol.

AP journalists were also finalists in two Pulitzer categories, for breaking news photography of Sri Lanka's political crisis and for feature photography of the Ukraine war's impact on older people.

For the public service award, the Pulitzer judges acknowledged AP -- which had the only international journalists in Mariupol for nearly three weeks -- for capturing notable images of an injured, pregnant woman being rushed to medical help and Russia firing on civilian targets.

AP's Mariupol team was made up of videojournalist Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and video producer Vasilisa Stepanenko on the ground in the besieged city, and reporter Lori Hinnant in Paris.

Other winners of two Pulitzers apiece were AL.com, of Birmingham, Alabama, the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The Pulitzers honor the best in journalism from 2022 in 15 categories, as well as eight arts categories focused on books, music and theater. The public service winner receives a gold medal. All other winners receive $15,000.

Kyle Whitmire, of AL.com, won a commentary award for "measured and persuasive columns" about Alabama's Confederate heritage and a legacy of racism.

His Alabama colleagues John Archibald, Ashley Remkus, Ramsey Archibald and Challen Stephens won a local reporting award for a probe into a local police force.

It was a second Pulitzer win for John Archibald, who previously won in 2018 for commentary, and the first for his son, Ramsey Archibald. Remkus and Stephens were also picking up their second Pulitzers, after being part of a team that won in 2021 for national reporting.

"The recognition is tremendous and we're grateful our work is being honored on the national stage like this," Kelly Ann Scott, editor in chief and vice president of Alabama Media Group, said in a statement. "This is local journalism at its best -- and local journalism is the heartbeat of this country's journalism in general."

The New York Times was honored with an international reporting award for its coverage of Russian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Pulitzers were also given for work surrounding the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion standard, the government's policy of child separation at the border, and welfare spending in Mississippi.

The AP coverage of Mariupol, according to the Ukrainian city's deputy mayor, focused the world's attention on the devastation there and ultimately pressured Russians to open an evacuation route, saving thousands of civilian lives.

"They told the world of the human toll of this war in its earliest days," AP Executive Editor Julie Pace said during a staff Zoom celebration. "They served as a counterweight against Russian disinformation, and they helped open up a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol with the power of their work."

The AP team that won for breaking news photography included Maloletka, who was part of the Mariupol coverage, along with Bernat Armangue, Emilio Morenatti, Felipe Dana, Nariman El-Mofty, Rodrigo Abd and Vadim Ghirda.

AP's director of photography, David Ake, credited winners in the breaking news photography category for simply staying put in a war zone to bear witness.

"You can't make the moment that captures the world if you're not there, and being there is often dirty and difficult and dangerous," he said.

The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.

Volodymyr, injured from a strike, sits in his damaged apartment in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, July 7, 2022. The image was part of a series of images by Associated Press photographers that was awarded the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)



Associated Press Executive Editor Julie Pace, left, Director of Photography David Ake, center, and Paul Haven, Director of Global Newsgathering, celebrate on Monday, May 8, 2023, in New York after it was announced that the A.P. won a Pulitzer Prize in the public service category. The AP has won two Pulitzer Prizes in journalism for its coverage of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in the categories of public service and breaking news photography. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)



Bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. The image was part of a series of images by Associated Press photographers that was awarded the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



A resident wounded after a Russian attack lies inside an ambulance before being taken to a hospital in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Nov. 24, 2022. The image was part of a series of images by Associated Press photographers that was awarded the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Natali Sevriukova cries in front of her apartment building destroyed in a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. The image was part of a series of images by Associated Press photographers that was awarded the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Medical workers try unsuccessfully to save the life of Marina Yatsko's 18-month-old son Kirill, who was killed by shelling, at a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. The image was part of a series of images by Associated Press photographers that was awarded the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Anastasia Ohrimenko, 26, is comforted by relatives and friends as she cries next to a coffin with the body of her husband Yury Styglyuk, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat on Aug. 24 in Maryinka, Donetsk, during his funeral in Bucha, Ukraine, Aug. 31, 2022. The image was part of a series of images by Associated Press photographers that was awarded the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. The image was part of a series of images by Associated Press photographers that was awarded the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

