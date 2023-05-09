MUSIC: Arkansan and country star Matt Stell plays Spa City





Arkansas native Matt Stell is bringing his platinum-selling, high-energy brand of country to Hot Springs on Saturday for a free concert during the Bombers & BBQ festival.

"It's always great to get to come back home and play," Stell said last week from his home in Nashville, Tenn. "I'll get to see family and friends from Central Arkansas that will make the trip. It's going to be a whole lot of fun."

Stell's latest is "One of Us," an EP of pop-country bangers that came out in February. Stell co-wrote three of the six tracks on the EP, including "Roots in the Ground" and "Somewhere Over the Radio." Other songs include the heartfelt title cut about lifelong friends and "This One's Gonna Hurt," a full-tilt stadium rocker written by James McNair, Michael Hardy, Cameron Montgomery and Tyler Hubbard.

Stell, who grew up in Center Ridge, got a bit of a late start in music. The 6-foot-7-inch singer was playing basketball on scholarship at Drury University in Springfield, Mo., when he first started writing songs.

"I picked up a guitar on campus during winter break when there was nothing to do," he said. "I learned how to mash some chords together and started writing songs then."

He started off emulating alt-country heroes like the Drive-By Truckers, Stoney LaRue, Randy Rogers and Hayes Carll. In 2014, he moved to Nashville to make a go of being a songwriter and performer. Looking back on his early days, he says: "Some of the first songs were about things I knew. I wrote about my family, relationships going wrong. There would be times when I had written a song and thought, OK, maybe we've got something here. Then I'd look back and go, nope, that wasn't it. But that's how you get there. You make a lot of mistakes until you figure out what works."

What really worked was "Prayed for You," the double-platinum chart-topper from 2019 that he wrote with Allison Veltz and Ash Bowers and that shot Stell into the stratosphere. Before that song took off, though, he was considering leaving music and had been accepted into Harvard University's Extension School Pre-Med program.

"That was a fork-in-the-road moment," he said. "I was six weeks from leaving and moving to the northeast and chasing a different dream and I got the opportunity to write some songs that ended up changing my life. It was crazy times."

He followed "Prayed for You" with "Everywhere But On," another No. 1 that he says is "one of my favorite songs that I've ever written. I got a platinum plaque for it, too."

The title track to "One of Us" was written by Gavin Slate, James Barker, Jim McCormick and Travis Wood and is packed with characters most anyone who grew up in rural America, especially in the South, would recognize; there's cold beer, pickup trucks, wild times, goofball pals and someone's always got a chain to pull you out if you get stuck.

But one part really hit home for Stell. Years ago, a good friend of his died after an auto accident.

"At the end of the second verse, it talks about having a friend passing away in a car wreck," he says. "I still think about my buddy John all the time, and when I heard that line I knew it was definitely a song I wanted to sing every night about one of the best guys I ever knew."

Among his other recent favorites to play live is the explosive "This One's Gonna Hurt" and "Shut the Truck Up."

He co-wrote the latter with Jessie Jo Dillon and Chase McGill.

"We turn the phrase in an interesting way," he said. "I love when songs do that and it hits you in an unexpected way."





Bombers & BBQ

Matt Stell

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hot Springs Memorial Field Airport, 525 Airport Road

Admission: Free

https://hotsprings.org/events/bombers-bbq/











