Arkansas football expected to host transfers

Arkansas is expected to host at least two football transfers for official visits this week.

Former Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Keivie Rose said he will arrive Wednesday for a visit, and Louisville tight end transfer Francis Sherman is expected to visit the Razorbacks on Thursday and Friday.

Rose (6-3, 303 pounds) was named first team All-Conference USA as a redshirt junior last season after recording 24 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 24.

An honorable mention All-Conference performer in 2021, Rose had 72 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 passes deflections and 2 forced fumbles in 3 seasons with the Bulldogs.

He has accumulated offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Miami, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Colorado, TCU, Ole Miss and other programs since entering the transfer portal.

ESPN rated him a 3-star recruit in 2019 as a senior at Henderson High School in Texas. Rose has two years of eligibility remaining.

Sherman (6-3, 234 pounds) played in 13 games, starting against Syracuse and Virginia, last season. He had 13-yard reception against Boston College.

Sherman played in 13 games as a reserve tight end in 2021 and in 9 games during the 2020 season.

An Ohio native, Sherman walked on at Louisville and was put on scholarship prior to the 2022 season. He had 4 catches for 32 yards and 1 touchdown in 3 seasons at Louisville.

Arkansas has four transfer commitments since January and a total of 14 since the end of the 2022 season. The Razorbacks are six under the scholarship limit of 85.