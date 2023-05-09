MUSIC: New recordings from Brae Leni, Kari Faux, Arkansauce and others





Let's stop this shilly-shallying around, y'all. It's time to check out a few recent projects from Arkansas musicians, ranging from bluegrass and R&B to rock and hip-hop, to help provide the soundtrack to your spring.

"Shilly Shally Valley," Brae Leni: Love can leave a person reeling and untethered, and this is what Little Rock soul crooner Brae Leni explores on his latest LP. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter says that when he found the term shilly-shally, which means to be indecisive and unfocused, he knew it would make the perfect title for his new album, which navigates the ups and downs of romance.

"Shllly Shally Valley" by Brae Leni

Leni is a prolific creator, knocking out quick-hit, neo-soul songs (among the 10 tracks here only one, "She Roll Like," breaks the 3-minute mark). "Shilly Shally Valley," the follow-up to 2021's "Wild Scooch Hunt," is anchored by the slinky single "Right Where You Want Me," which features California singer Tiffany Gouché. Another highlight is "Galaxy," a space-traveling ode to love.

"Bronze Medalist," Joe & the Feels: Give a gold medal to this Little Rock five-piece comprised of singer-guitarist Joe Yoder, guitarist Andy Warr, keyboardist Gaines Fricke, bassist Steve Blevins and drummer Dave Hoffpauir. The group follows its 2021 debut, "Unsupervised," with another strong collection of bar-band bangers. The band really soars when the horns show up on tracks like the blistering "Hollywood Summer Nights" and "Mass Hysteria" and somehow turns crippling anxiety into a singalong on "I Don't Want to Be Here Anymore."





"OK to Wonder" by Arkansauce





"OK to Wonder," Arkansauce: This progressive bluegrass quartet from Fayetteville shines on its fifth LP. The string band — bassist Tom Andersen, guitarist Zac Archuleta, Ethan Bush on mandolin and Adams Collins on banjo, who also all share lead vocals — whips up a spry and fun batch of intricate tracks. Check out the sprawling instrumental "Big City Chicken," the wise humor of "First Night of the Tour," which was inspired by a well-lubricated gig from years ago in Stillwater, Okla., and the tender "I'll Be Yours." The band also pays tribute to Bill Monroe and lays down some wicked-fast licks on "My Home in Arkansas."





Lucero singer-songwriter Ben Nichols has teamed with his stepdaughter Joslyn Milburn in the duo Last Wolf in the Woods. Their debut album, "Raised on Losing Ground," is out now. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/cowtownchad)

"Raised on Losing Ground," Last Wolf in the Woods: Lucero frontman Ben Nichols started this DIY project with his stepdaughter, vocalist Joslyn Milburn, and released this 13-track LP last month. It's a departure from the ragged-glory country rock of Lucero as Nichols incorporates an electronic, synth-heavy sound. The result is an intriguing and haunting album of Southern Gothic gloom. The album is a soundtrack of sorts to an unpublished graphic novel that Nichols has been working on that tells the story of a daughter who must save her father's soul. The vibe of the music certainly goes with that premise (and Nichols knows a thing or two about soundtracks, having contributed music to the films of his brother, director Jeff Nichols). "I Was So in Love With You" sounds like it could be an experimental Lucero outtake, but tracks like the instrumentals "Arkansas Ghosts" and "Black Archon" find Nichols pushing his sonic boundaries in rewarding fashion. He sings on some tracks, but Milburn's vocals are perfect for this. Find it at the duo's page on bandcamp.

"Make A Wish," Kari Faux: This is the first single from "Real B**ches Don't Die," the forthcoming album by Little Rock rapper Kari Faux. The sultry track, with its hands-in-the-air middle, is a declaration of independence by Faux and premiered April 26 at stereogum.com. The album, which features appearances by the late Gangsta Boo, Big K.R.I.T., Jazz Cartier, TheMIND and Devin The Dude, is due May 26.

"Good Workin' Line Dance," A.J. Capone: Little Rock-based soul-blues singer A.J. Capone (Jack Williams) dropped this blast of line dancing fun, which features choreographer Big Mucci, on March 12 via Eptone Music and if there's any justice this should be the jam of the summer. Capone's next single, "What Ever She Wants," featuring Earl Powell, comes out June 1. The singer is also set to appear at the "I Love the Blues" concert on Aug. 5 at Barton Coliseum in Little Rock.