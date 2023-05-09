As border crisis nears, so does House bill vote

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden would veto a House GOP bill that aims to restrict asylum, build more border wall and cut a program that allows migrants a chance to stay in the U.S., including Ukrainian refugees, the White House said Monday.

Republicans are looking to capitalize as immigration trouble surges into the national spotlight this week with the ending of covid-19 restrictions that allowed border authorities to quickly return many migrants who crossed the border illegally.

GOP lawmakers aim to vote on their Secure the Border Act on Thursday -- the same day the emergency expulsion powers expire. Officials have already seen an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and are bracing for more.

The legislation represents the GOP's first major immigration policy proposal since the Trump era, when immigration opponents controlled the White House. The 213-page bill resurrects a slew of former President Donald Trump's policies, such as building barriers along hundreds of miles of border country, and in some cases pushes beyond his efforts.

It faces strong headwinds from some Republicans representing agricultural areas over requirements that businesses verify employees' legal immigration status, and even if it passes the majority-Republican House, it stands little chance of passing the Democratic-held Senate. But if it were to end up on the president's desk, he'd veto it.

The Biden administration regularly argues that Congress needs to act significantly on the border in order to fix major problems that have led to record numbers of people illegally crossing. But this isn't the way to do it, in the view of the White House.





"While we welcome Congress' engagement on meaningful steps to address immigration and the challenges at the border, this bill would make things worse, not better," says a statement from the White House Office of Management and Budget. "Because this bill does very little to actually increase border security while doing a great deal to trample on the nation's core values and international obligations, it should be rejected."

In the absence of legislation, the Biden administration has adopted policy shifts beginning this week that pair stricter enforcement at the border with a growing avenue for migrants to apply for asylum, as long as they come legally, have a sponsor and pass background checks. The decisions are an effort to persuade immigrants to skip the dangerous journey north and to apply for asylum through a new app, or at regional hubs opening in Guatemala and Colombia.

Congress in past decades has traditionally tackled overhauls to border security and immigration law by coupling stronger border-enforcement measures with policy changes that expanded legal pathways or provided legal status for undocumented immigrants already in the U.S.

The House GOP is applying the same logic -- pairing a border security package with changes in immigration reform rules -- in hopes of uniting mainstream and far-right lawmakers. But instead of expanding legal pathways for migrants, the package restricts them.

"Joe Biden sent a message that America's border is open, and millions of people answered that call and started coming across our border illegally," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said at a news conference, adding, "We're going to show the president how to solve the problem."

The bill would expand border wall building, which was a major focus of Trump, who claimed he was going to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it. It would also essentially choke off asylum, requiring migrants to cross legally, pay a $50 fee and meet more stringent requirements to show in initial interviews that they are fleeing political, religious or racial persecution.

It would also cut the program that has allowed U.S. officials to accept or quickly turn away some migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua. The program is a cornerstone of Biden's immigration efforts, allowing migrants from those countries to apply to come to the U.S. for two years legally and work. It could also, in theory, bar Ukrainian refugees, since they are in the U.S. under the same type of agreement.

Scalise, on Twitter Monday, called the legislation "the strongest border security package in history" and said that Biden's veto promise showed the president "has no plan to solve the crisis he created."

The White House statement from the Office of Management and Budget said the Republican bill stands to "cut off nearly all access to humanitarian protections in ways that are inconsistent with our nation's values and international obligations." It would also cut necessary funding.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, Sens. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, and Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona independent, have proposed legislation that would give federal officials the power to quickly expel migrants for another two years. The pair are also working on a Senate proposal that would expand legal immigration while increasing border security.

Some House Republicans hope their bill could offer a start to negotiations with the Senate.

THE END OF TITLE 42 LIMITS

The U.S. is preparing for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants, and the prospect spotlights concerns about whether the end of the immigration limits under Title 42 of a 1944 public health law will mean even more migrants trying to cross the southern border.

"We've been preparing for quite some time and we are ready. What we are expecting is indeed a surge. And what we are doing is planning for different levels of a surge," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week during a visit to southern Texas. But he also stressed that the situation at the border is "extremely challenging."

He spoke from a location in Brownsville, Texas, where U.S. officials had set up a tent and facilities such as portable bathrooms for migrants. He said it's difficult to identify the cause of the recent increase in Venezuelan migration, but said the U.S. is working with Mexico to address it and predicted change "very shortly."

Many of those crossing the border are entering through Brownsville just north of the Mexican border town of Matamoros. The city was rocked by another crisis Sunday when an SUV plowed into people waiting at a bus stop across from the city's migrant shelter. Eight people, mostly men from Venezuela, died.

Ricardo Marquez, a 30-year-old Venezuelan man, arrived at a shelter in McAllen after crossing the border with his wife and 5-month-old child in Brownsville. They left Venezuela because his daughter needs surgery.

"I was confronted with the decision to either stay there or risk it all for my daughter," he said. They had crossed the Rio Grande after spending a month in Matamoros trying to get an appointment through an app the U.S. uses to schedule appointments for people without documents to come to the border and seek entry.

Officials in Biden's administration say they have been preparing for well over a year for the end of Title 42. The strategy has hinged on providing more legal pathways for migrants to get to the U.S. without risking the perilous journey to the border. That includes things like setting up centers in foreign countries where migrants can apply to emigrate as well as a humanitarian parole process already in place with 30,000 slots a month for people from four countries to come to the U.S.

Starting Friday they're expanding appointments available through the CBP One app Marquez tried to use. When it was launched many migrants and advocates criticized the app, saying it had technological problems and there simply weren't enough appointments.

The strategy is also heavy on consequences. The U.S. is proposing a rule that would severely limit asylum to migrants who first travel through another country, quickly screening migrants seeking asylum at the border and deporting those deemed not qualified, and a five-year ban on reentry for those deported.

A lot of these consequences have been met with harsh criticism by immigrants' rights groups, who have gone so far as to compare the policies to then-President Trump's and say the right to apply for asylum on U.S. soil is sacrosanct. Much of the Biden administration strategy is also facing legal peril in the coming weeks. The proposed rule limiting asylum is almost certain to be the subject of lawsuits. And Republican-leaning states want to stop the Democratic administration's use of humanitarian parole on such a large scale.

The administration has also been increasing Immigration and Customs Enforcement flights to remove people from the country -- flights like one that took off recently from an airport in Harlingen, Texas. Shortly after dawn, three buses pulled up next to a plane. One by one, migrants stepped off the buses. They were wearing handcuffs and leg restraints and surgical masks. First they were patted down for contraband, then slowly walked up the stairs to the plane. Altogether, 133 migrants were sent back to their home country of Guatemala.

But those flights only work if countries accept them. Venezuela does not. And Colombia says it's suspending deportation flights due to "cruel and degrading" treatment of migrants.

Administration officials say they're using technology to speed up the processing of migrants who cross the border without documentation and using mobile processing, so they can process migrants while they're being transported by bus or van, for example. They've pushed to digitize documents that at one time were filled out by hand by Border Patrol. And they've beefed up the hiring of contractors so agents can remain in the field.

But critics have slammed the administration, saying it's not doing enough. Sinema said on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that the administration wasn't communicating with local officials about things like what type of increase to expect or whether buses would be available to transport migrants. And she said a decision to send 1,500 military troops to the border came too late.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday he was deploying "tactical" National Guard teams this week to the busiest crossing spots. Abbott, who for years has accused the Biden administration of not doing enough on the border, also said "many thousands more" migrants in the coming days will be bused by the state to Democratic-led cities elsewhere in the U.S.

"It did not have to be this way," said Abbott, speaking in Austin as Guard members boarded four C-130 cargo planes behind him.

IMMIGRATION AND FENTANYL

Mexico's president said Monday he will talk with Biden by telephone today about immigration and the fentanyl crisis.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the leaders will also discuss development programs to help stem the flow of migrants to the U.S. border. The conversation comes two days before the end of the pandemic-era immigration restrictions that allowed U.S. authorities to quickly expel migrants who crossed the border illegally.

Lopez Obrador appealed to migrants not to use smugglers to travel to the U.S. border.

"Don't allow yourselves to be fooled," Lopez Obrador said during his morning news briefing. "Don't allow yourselves to be blackmailed by coyotes, smugglers, who put you at risk."

Mexico agreed last week to continue to accept migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua who are turned away at the border, as well as some other migrants from Central America.

The Mexican president has previously asked the U.S. government to contribute more development aid to Central America so people won't have to migrate.

Lopez Obrador has also slammed proposals by U.S. Republican legislators to make it more difficult to apply for asylum and easier for authorities to block migrants at the border.

"This really degrades them, morally," he said.

The two presidents will also discuss the fentanyl crisis. The synthetic opioid, mainly smuggled in from Mexico, has caused about 70,000 overdose deaths per year in the United States.

Lopez Obrador has denied that drug cartels make fentanyl in Mexico, although he has acknowledged that precursor chemicals -- and, he claims, finished fentanyl -- are smuggled into Mexico from China, a claim China has denied.

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Stephen Groves, Rebecca Santana, Valerie Gonzalez, Morgan Lee, Paul J. Weber and staff writers of The Associated Press.

Members of the Texas National Guard prepare to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2023. The Title 42 policy, a federal rule that has allowed the government to strictly regulate border entries, is set to expire this week. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, left, shakes hands with members of the Texas National Guard as they prepare to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2023. The Title 42 policy, a federal rule that has allowed the government to strictly regulate border entries, is set to expire this week. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

