Bike wrecks leave 2 dead, 2 injured





Two people died and two others were injured in two separate motorcycle wrecks on Arkansas roads over the weekend, according to preliminary fatality reports by state police.

Casey Guthrie, 30, died Sunday night while traveling on a Suzuki motorcycle in White County near Panther Creek Road.

The report says Guthrie was traveling westbound with a 12-year-old passenger when the motorcycle left the roadway, colliding with a culvert.

Both Guthrie and the passenger were then ejected from the vehicle after it overturned.

The 12-year-old was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment and her condition is unknown at this time.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and police described the weather and road conditions as clear and dry.

In Madison County, Charles Lucous died on Arkansas 23, near the 1350 Madison marker in a single-vehicle incident.

Lucous, 52, was traveling southbound on the highway on his 2019 Harley Davidson while attempting to navigate a right-hand curve.

Police said he then lost control of his vehicle, traveling off of the left side of the roadway and overturning.

Lucous and his passenger, Aubre Van Hoesen, were both thrown from the vehicle.

Hoesen, 50, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and her current condition is unknown.

Weather and road conditions at the time of the wreck were described as clear and dry.



