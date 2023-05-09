Civic lessons

Some of us late Cretaceous types cringe when kids use the phrase "That's history," as meaning something doesn't matter any longer, or something is gone or soon will be.

Or worse, is out of fashion. Or when somebody in a movie falls from a building: "He's history." As if the past is ever dead. As a writer of note, William Faulkner, once said about life in these latitudes: The past is never dead. It's not even past.

Which is only one reason why it was so disappointing to see the history and civics scores out of the federal Education Department the other day.

You may have read about it. (The story made all the papers, including this one.) This past year, eighth-graders' scores in civics and history fell to the lowest level on record. The National Assessment of Education Progress--the "national report card"--said only 13 percent of eighth-graders were "proficient" in United States history. Only about a fifth did as well on civics.

This from The Wall Street Journal's report: "The falling federal test scores in U.S. history and civics compound the downward spiral seen in other subjects. Federal test results released in October revealed the largest drop in math scores ever and a nationwide drop in reading that wiped out three decades of gains.

"But the scores released this week are different: U.S. history had the lowest proportion of eighth-grade students reaching proficiency levels out of any subject assessed by the NAEP program, with civics being the second lowest . . . ."

Oy.

A few people quoted in various stories say one problem has been that a few of these several states have passed laws that restrict teachers from going into "divisive concepts," but we don't buy it. Staying away from so-called critical race theory doesn't interfere with much high school course study.

Besides, one of the arguments made from the CRT folks is that it is rarely used in high school; it's supposedly a higher education speciality subject. So the argument that teachers are turned off by recent laws holds less and less water. Especially considering that grades in history and civics have been falling in this direction for years.

The pandemic is a better excuse. And this story gives Americans one more example about the disadvantages to school-by-Zoom.

It takes but a minute to Google "NAEP history sample questions" to see the kind of things that are being asked on these tests. It's not exactly Harvard graduate-school stuff. Eighth-graders, according to the exam, need to know about concepts including: checks and balances, earlier civilizations on the North American continent, who Susan B. Anthony was and why she was important, etc.

Some of us think every American citizen should have a lowest common denominator when it comes to knowing what makes them and their country. History and civics are a big part of that. And the lowest common denominator shouldn't be too low, either.

Also, social studies--while good enough as a category for filing the right paperwork at district HQ--shouldn't be good enough in the classroom. That is, history and civics shouldn't be after-thoughts in some catch-all course called social studies. History and civics are more important than personal identity, diversity, or maybe whiskey making.

A generation that doesn't know why the Vietnam War went sideways (for the Americans) might not understand what it means when talking heads speak of "quagmires" in other parts of the world. A generation that doesn't understand checks and balances might not understand why the president can't simply forgive student loans. A generation that doesn't understand the Fourth Amendment might not understand why a cop can't stop you--for no good reason--and pat you down on the street.

This is incredibly important stuff. And only a fraction of the next generation is learning it.

Yes, the pandemic is an excuse we'll have to buy. But that comes with a message, too:

The pandemic is over. The downward spiral in these important subjects should be, too.