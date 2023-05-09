COLUMNIST: Democracy dies when kids don’t know the basics of history and civics

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The results for the nation's report card are abysmal and present a major warning sign for the future regarding the ability of young people to grasp the events that shaped America and how the nation's democratic institutions function.

The lower that understanding, the higher the chances of young people being manipulated by social media and falling victim to political liars and scammers.

What does it mean when only 22 percent of eighth-graders scored at or above basic proficiency levels for civics? It means that more than three-quarters of students don't have the intellectual tools to understand the functions of government, legislatures and the judiciary--or why it's important. When ignorance of such basics prevails at the same time kids are more focused than ever on their smartphones and social media, their vulnerability to manipulation by nefarious individuals grows astronomically.

The steeper national performance decline was in U.S. history, where only 13 percent of students scored at or above proficient. With so many issues lately coming to bear on the public's historical understanding, the nation cannot afford to have a new generation immersed in nonsense presented as fact.

Politicians and conservative networks are working overtime to convince parents that children should not be taught the full, unvarnished history of slavery and how it continues to impact the Black experience today. Students need to know the historical foundations of the First Amendment, and why the separation of church and state is essential. Or why it's necessary to defend and protect press freedoms.

Civics and history are the foundations of an informed and engaged public. And the signs are unmistakable that those foundations are crumbling.