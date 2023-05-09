Commission supports proposal for cabin homes near Kessler Mountain in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- A proposal for 25 cabin-like single-family homes north of Kessler Mountain gained Planning Commission support Monday.

Commissioners voted 8-0 to recommend approval for a planned zoning district for Sweet Bay at Kessler. The entire 5.6-acre property lies southeast of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Smokehouse Trail. The proposal the commission supported covers roughly 4.5 acres of the total property. A leg extends to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the north and is zoned for commercial use, but was not included in the request the commission considered Monday.

A planned zoning district is more detailed than a standard rezoning request and often includes at least a rough sketch of what is planned for development. The plan the commission saw included 25 cabin-like single-family homes ranging from 700 square feet to 1,200 square feet in size spaced around parking and natural areas in the center.

Right now, about 2.7 acres of the northern section of the land is zoned for community services, and the remaining 1.8 acres to the south is zoned as agricultural. The City Council will have final say on the rezoning request.

A project description submitted by engineer Gavin Smith says tree preservation and maintaining the character of the land served as major considerations in the design. Meetings were held with neighbors, who were given presentations on the project. All of the homes would have a single owner but be rented out, Smith said. Residents would have direct access to the Razorback Greenway trail system.

Commissioner Mary Madden asked about the potential for short-term rentals to operate out of the homes. Smith said short-term rentals would be a conditional use, meaning the commission would have to approve a permit for any of the homes to operate that way.

Commissioner Andrew Brink said the project seemed like a desirable place for short-term rentals, but that he didn't have a substantial issue with that.

In other business, the commission voted 7-1 to approve a conditional use permit for Wienerschnitzel to operate a drive-through restaurant northeast of Wedington and Meadowlands drives. Wienerschnitzel is a fast-food chain with about 350 locations serving hot dogs.

Will Kellstrom, attorney representing franchise owners Shahryar and Zhila Khajehnajafi, said the design of the building was intentionally done to follow city code without asking for variances. The building will run parallel to the street, rather than perpendicular as drive-throughs often do, he said. The front entrance will face Wedington Drive, with parking in rear. A seating area will lie on the east side, with public benches and bicycle racks near the sidewalk on Wedington.

Commissioner Jimm Garlock cast the sole no vote, saying he felt the project does not follow the city's 2040 vision plan and has the potential to contribute to a dangerous traffic situation on Wedington Drive.

Commissioners Madden, Brink, Sarah Sparkman, Mary McGetrick, Brad Payne, Fred Gulley and Joseph Holcomb voted in favor. Sparkman said she felt the building was thoughtfully designed and would be welcoming to pedestrians even if it has a drive-through.

Commissioner Porter Winston was absent Monday.