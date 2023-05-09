St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, on the corner of Cherry and Pullen streets, will give away boxes of food Saturday from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. State identification is required to receive one box per family.

Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, open their trunks and the food box will be loaded in their vehicle, according to a news release.

To help support this program, financial donations may be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or sent electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff.

To volunteer, contact Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor of St. John AME Church.

PB school board to meet

Pine Bluff School Board will hold a special called meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the boardroom of the Jordan-Chanay building, 1215 W. Pullen St. Details: (870) 543-4203.

County GOP to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet May 25 at 6 p.m. at Larry's Pizza, 7401 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. New members are always welcome, according to a news release.