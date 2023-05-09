Completion of King Expressway extension expected in July

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said Monday that it expects construction of the 5.8-mile extension of the King Expressway in the Hot Springs area to conclude by the end of July.

"Opening date will be sometime after that," the department said of the route that will connect the U.S. 70 east interchange and the junction of Arkansas 5 and 7.

Bridges over Covenant Trail and Quarry Mountain Road that have slid downhill delayed the projected opening date this month. Flawed retaining walls on the bridge over Mill Creek Road spoiled the August 2022 opening originally projected.

Fixing the Covenant Trail and Quarry Mountain bridges could take up to six months.

"This is worst-case scenario," the department said Monday. "There is the possibility that we can work on the two locations at the same time, reducing this to 12 weeks total. We are now looking into that option."

Base material underneath the ends of the bridges failed to compact properly, which caused them to settle and the bridge decks to slide on their bearing plates. The movement closed the bridges' expansion joints.

"For both locations, existing soil conditions below the end walls did create an environment that contributed to the movement," the department said. "These areas had an existing soil layer under the end walls that did not perform as expected.

"Due to these soil characteristics and due to wet conditions, the weight of the embankment and the bridge ends caused the soil to unexpectedly settle between the ends and the rock layer below."

Drilling compaction grout under the ends that cost $389,298 was the costliest of the more than a dozen items in the $1.07 million change order the department requested. The grout cost almost $80,000.

The department redacted unit prices and quantities from the change order it provided The Sentinel-Record in response to a records request, so it's unclear how much grout will be needed. The department cited the competitive advantage exemption in the state's open records law, explaining that disclosing unit quantities and prices would be an advantage for a competitor or potential bidder.

McGeorge Contracting Co. was awarded the $75.15 million contract in November 2019. Change orders raised the cost to $84.18 million. The department said the change order for the Covenant Trail and Quarry Mountain Road bridges will raise the cost to more than $85 million.

"There are other pending change orders that are being discussed for various items unrelated to the work associated with the Covenant and Quarry Mountain roads," the department said. "The dollar amounts are pending, and these could extend time due to time analysis to complete the work."