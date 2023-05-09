Contreras returns to Chicago, helps Cards to win

CHICAGO -- Willson Contreras had two hits and two RBI in his return to Wrigley Field, including a tiebreaking double, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday night.

St. Louis also got a strong effort from its bullpen in its second straight win after an eight-game losing streak. Génesis Cabrera (1-0), Jordan Hicks and Ryan Helsley combined for 4 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in relief of Miles Mikolas. Helsley got his fourth save.

It was the Cardinals' first win in 12 series openers. The streak of 11 straight losses in such games to begin the season was a franchise record.

Contreras played for Chicago for seven seasons before departing in free agency, signing an $87.5 million, five-year contract with St. Louis in December. And the three-time All-Star seemed to enjoy the stage at the middle of one of baseball's biggest rivalries.

He waved to the cheering crowd of 30,937 after the Cubs showed a pregame tribute video. He was greeted with more applause before he batted for the first time in the second, but it was mostly boos for the rest of the game.

Contreras singled and scored on Dylan Carlson's single in the second. He made it 2-1 when he rocketed a double off the wall in center in the sixth, and then added a run-scoring fielder's choice in the eighth.

After each of his hits, Contreras stood on the base with his hands in the air, egging on the crowd for a response.

Dansby Swanson hit an RBI double in the fifth to account for Chicago's only run. Marcus Stroman (2-3) pitched six innings of two-run ball.

It was Chicago's fifth loss in seven games.

PIRATES 2, ROCKIES 0 Mitch Keller pitched his first career complete game and Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run home run as host Pittsburgh snapped its seven-game losing streak with a victory over Colorado. Keller (4-1) shut out the Rockies on four hits in his first time pitching into the eighth inning. The fifth-year veteran struck out eight and walked one in a game that took just 1 hour, 55 minutes. Castro's homer off Kyle Freeland in the seventh broke the scoreless tie.

BREWERS 9, DODGERS 3 Joey Wiemer and Willy Adames hit three-run home runs to back Freddy Peralta's strong pitching and host Milwaukee defeated Los Angeles for its second straight win after six straight losses. Wiemer went 2 of 3 with four RBI -- his first since April 29 -- while homering off Tony Gonsolin (0-1) with two outs in the fifth. He added an RBI double against Phil Bickford in the seventh. Christian Yelich added a two-run single in the win.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, ATHLETICS 2 Aaron Hicks broke out of his season-long slump with a two-run home run and host New York went deep four times in a win over Oakland. Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking solo drive in the sixth inning against former Yankees lefty JP Sears (0-3). Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu launched two-run shots off Sears as New York (19-17) avoided falling back to .500 for the second time in a week. The Yankees won for the fourth time in 10 games without slugger Aaron Judge, who is expected back Tuesday from a stint on the injured list due to a strained right hip. Nestor Cortes rebounded from his worst start with the Yankees and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits in 5-plus innings.

TIGERS 6, GUARDIANS 2 Joey Wentz settled down after allowing a double and single to start the game on the way to his first win, and Andy Ibañez homered and scored three runs in visiting Detroit's win over struggling Cleveland. Ibañez connected for his first homer for Detroit and Riley Greene drove in two runs as the Tigers won for the sixth time in seven games.

RAYS 3, ORIOLES 0 Shane McClanahan worked six innings and became this season's first seven-game winner, Josh Lowe and Luke Raley homered and visiting Tampa Bay topped Baltimore in a matchup of the teams with the best record in the American League. The Rays extended their AL East lead to 6 1/2 games. McClanahan (7-0) allowed 4 hits and 4 walks and struck out 7. Kyle Gibson (4-2) pitched well in defeat, allowing two runs in six-plus innings. Lowe hit a solo shot leading off the second and Raley added one in the ninth. Wander Franco hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

ROYALS 12, WHITE SOX 5 MJ Melendez homered and drove in four runs, Nick Pratto had a three-run double during an eight-run sixth inning, and host Kansas City beat the Chicago White Sox. Melendez hit a two-run shot in the fourth against Dylan Cease and then had a two-run single in the sixth as the Royals turned a 4-4 game into a rout. Cease gave up seven runs in five-plus innings as his ERA rose to 5.58.