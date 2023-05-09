Marriages

James Lee, 29, and Celeste McKey, 28, both of Little Rock.

Lonnie Gilbert, 71, and Evelyn Woods, 71, both of Little Rock.

Jewelelle Williams, 31, and Ashley Ealy, 30, both of Alexander.

Saul Martinez Ruiz, 22, and Fatima Nava Radilla, 22, both of Conway.

George Montgomery, 60, and Esther Johnson, 64, both of Roanoke, Va.

Leonor Hernandez, 28, and Ashton Hunter, 22, both of West Monroe, La.

Jamin Navarro Vega, 34, and Bessi Carvajal Santos, 34, both of Little Rock.

Marvin Urrea Perez, 33, and Guadalupe Guevara Alfaro, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Jesus Rosales, 26, and Hannah Carter, 30, both of Little Rock.

Britton Kinser, 22, of Columbia, Tenn., and Sydney Hughes, 24, of Sherwood.

Herman Stafford, 70, and Debra Garcia, 60, both of North Little Rock.

Howard Miller, 63, and Terri Watson, 60, both of Sherwood.

Kasey Partridge, 30, and Lenzi Jones, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Willon Sams, 42, and Chantelle Allen, 37, both of Hot Springs.

Nicholas Patton, 33, and Abigail Sanders, 25, both of Benton.

Donald Craig Jr., 20, of Carlisle and Madison Sims, 24, of Ward.

Kendrick Graydon, 39, and Dawn Johnson, 43, both of North Little Rock.

Cory Moses, 28, and Veronica Cunalata, 25, both of Sherwood.

David Orantes Chavez, 23, and Nancy Morataya Castaneda, 21, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Robinson-Rowe, 22, of North Little Rock and Kierra Thompson, 27, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1651. Jason Pitts v. Brittany Arnold.

23-1652. Shannon Ball v. Vincent Mays.

23-1655. Shalae Hesselbein v. Josh Hesselbein.

23-1656. Robert Watson v. Olymphia Watson.

GRANTED

21-126. Mary Koch v. Reggie Koch.

22-924. Michael Roberts v. Shenell Roberts.

22-2320. Rachael Bethell v. Ronald Bethell.

23-517. Carolyn Ferguson-Ghotra v. Balbir Ghotra.

23-720. Jaclyn White v. Patrick White.

23-839. Samantha Lampkin v. Deric Plummer.

23-1137. Summer Kennedy v. Alexander Kennedy.