F1 drivers unhappy with show

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The stars of Formula One stood under the hot Florida sun mingling with LL Cool J, the chosen A-list celebrity tasked with hosting an elaborate pre-race ceremony ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

The festivities in the 30 minutes leading up to the start of the race featured a new single by Will.I.AM called "The Formula" created specifically for F1. The performer led an orchestral performance -- yes, there was a symphony assembled on the starting grid -- that played his new tune as LL Cool J hyped each of the 20 drivers as he introduced them to the crowd.

It was all so very American. And it irked many of the F1 stars.

George Russell, the director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, was the first to take the issue public following Sunday's race. The Mercedes driver said drivers met two days before the race and expressed their displeasure with the pomp and circumstance, which far exceeded the normal ride around a circuit while waving to the fans as the traditional pre-race activity.

Russell said it was hot as they waited for LL Cool J to call their name. And the drivers were were only moments away from a 57-lap race in which they'd prefer to use their time mentally preparing for twists and turns.

"I guess it's the 'American way' of doing things during sport," the British driver said. "I am here to race. I'm not here for the show, I'm here to win. I don't think there is any other sport in the world that 30 minutes before you go out to do your business, you are out there in the sun, all the cameras on you and making a bit of a show of it. I can appreciate that in the entertainment world."

"We are open to changes, but I guess we wouldn't want to see it every weekend."

As the list of grumbling drivers grew following Max Verstappen's third win of the season, F1 on Monday said the drivers had indeed expressed concern about the timing of the pre-race activities but agreed to give it a try. A spokesman said F1 would continue discussions with the drivers over special pre-race shows, which is anticipated at no more than seven events this season and all tailored to the specific race.

F1 promised further discussions with the drivers' association, and stressed the only real complaint was "the extra time" it took.

The reality is that this is how big events are in the United States, where the Super Bowl is nearly as much spectacle as it is the NFL's pinnacle game. The Indianapolis 500 is actually called "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" and includes an elaborate pre-race show that includes the Purdue marching band, the singing of "(Back Home Again in) Indiana," and introductions that differ from every other race.

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR's biggest spectacle, but all NASCAR races include elaborate pre-race shows with concerts, celebrities giving the command to start the engines and usually a military flyover.

With two more stops in the U.S. this year (Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas), the F1 drivers should probably expect the extravagant. The promoter at Circuit of the Americas in Texas has upped the game in the last three years with celebrities and Shaquille O'Neal delivering the winning trophy in a customized Cadillac Eldorado Convertible dubbed "The Badillac."

For the record, Sunday was a sold-out crowd of 90,766 and F1 said Miami drew 270,000 spectators over the three-day weekend. It was organizers' desire to be better than last year's debut Miami race that led to the elaborate pre-race show.

"This year, it's like, 'OK, we want to try to be perfect. We're not just trying to pull it off,'" said Tom Garfinkel, the managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix. "We can just go make an investment and do it. I say, 'We need to spend more money than we originally anticipated. We want to make this best-in-class.' And [Dolphins owner Stephen Ross] said, 'Just go do it.'"

George Russell waves to the crowd during the drivers parade before during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/{sum}) (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greet each other in the Red Bull garage before the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/{sum}) (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Rapper LL Cool J arrives before the start of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)



Queen Latifah visits the Mercedes garage before the start of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)



Left to right: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedarian "CeeDee" Lamb, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrive before the start of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)



Vin Diesel salutes cheering spectators as he walks on the starting grid ahead of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race, at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Colombian singer Maluma, left, and Carlos Oñoro Sainz visit the Ferrari garage before the start of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)



Tennis player Serena Williams arrives before the start of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

