Happy birthday: People are so interested in you, and you'll have fun with this. There's excitement around your image and how you present to the world. A repeating theme: beauty has romance, romance has mystery, and mystery has strategic sharing.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Because you respect people's time, you endeavor to keep interactions moving along at a clip. It helps that you're paying attention to what people need. Business goes smoothly when everyone feels understood.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll be selling something. There are many factors that go into setting a price. Much depends on how many interested parties compete for ownership. Consider an auction environment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Things don't come together automatically. If it looks like magic, that's usually because of the wizardry of someone with skills. You know how much work goes into creating the illusion of effortlessness and will give praise accordingly.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Regardless of where people come from, everyone feels at home in beautiful places. It's as though humans have a primal need for beauty. You're working toward making your place gorgeous, not just for you but for all who might enjoy it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What you say to yourself matters. What you repeat matters more. You'll train your brain with an empowering narrative. Keep telling the story until you feel large and in charge of your destiny.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): So you don't know which way to go. That doesn't mean you're lost. In today's case, it means you're at the crossroads. Someday, you'll look back on where you stand today and recognize it as the beginning.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Consider your support system. You will be adding to it, so it's good to know where the deficiencies are. Different people are capable of giving different things. Take note of who is giving what and where that leaves you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While some sacrifice will be necessary, don't take it to the extreme. Depleting your resources benefits no one. There will be a benefit stretching yourself to be kinder, but no benefit to giving until it hurts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are people you willingly cater to, including the very young, the elderly and those who need you. But if you accidentally gave control to someone who shouldn't have it, get back into the driver's seat today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Revisit your routines, especially your morning and nighttime routines. Vitality, beauty and good moods are all products of better sleep. Small tweaks can improve your sleeping patterns.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your boredom has a message, and what it's saying is there's nothing for you in the situation at the level you're perceiving it. Try going deeper, wider or elsewhere. Finding the right thing to focus on makes all the difference.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can single-handedly make things better, but it takes a lot of energy. A much more pleasant and effective way to go about this is to assemble a team.