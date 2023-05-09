Bruce Callahan, an inmate who escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va., was arrested after he showed up at a residential community owned by Longwood University and asked for medical assistance, officials said.

Harald V, Norway's ceremonial king, was admitted to Rikshospitalet, Oslo's main hospital, for "an infection that needs to be treated and will therefore remain in the hospital for a few days," according to a statement from the palace.

Evan Cubbage, a Charleston County, S.C., sheriff's deputy, is "very, very, very lucky" that he spent only six hours in the hospital after he was shot three times by a male passenger during a traffic stop, Sheriff Kristin Graziano said at a news conference.

Devon Arthurs, 24, a former member of the Atomwaffen neo-Nazi group, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and will serve 45 years in prison, avoiding the possibility of a life sentence in a plea deal with Florida prosecutors.

Scott Knudson, sheriff of St. Croix County, Wis., said his agency will miss a deputy's "infectious smile and personality" after she was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Glenwood, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Ted Foy, 52, of Augusta, Kan., was jailed in lieu of a $500,000 bond after he was charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated criminal sodomy in a 2007 assault solved by matching a DNA sample to data submitted to genealogy websites.

Josh Goldfein, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society's Homeless Rights Project, in support of rules prohibiting New York City from sheltering kids in congregant settings, noted that "every time ... there has been a situation with children in congregate shelters, that has been a disaster for those families."

David Shafer, Georgia Republican Party chairman, claims that as "contingent elector in 2020," he was following legal advice and broke no laws when he cast an Electoral College vote for Donald Trump, attorneys Holly Piersno and Craig Gillen said in a letter to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Craig Bobay, an Allen County Superior Court judge in Fort Wayne, Ind., ruled that downloading TikTok, a free social media app, isn't a purchase under state law and state courts, derailing the Republican attorney general's plans to ban the app.