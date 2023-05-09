Schooling concerns

As someone who has worked for the Arkansas school system, been on school buses with difficult-to-handle students and ones with disabilities, and interacting with teachers at different schools, I am concerned with the education children are getting these days. Giving the teachers raises is one thing, but the students do not appear to be learning much, and it seems their behavior is not being addressed either.

As someone older and wiser, when I went to school we learned, had strict teachers, ate breakfast at home and ate real food at lunchtime at school. Maybe the teachers should concentrate more on actually teaching then demanding raises and going on strike. All children, regardless of backgrounds or conditions at home, deserve a good education.

BONNIE McCULLOUGH

Cabot

Should have tossed it

I was very distraught to see that the Democrat-Gazette chose to publish the recent letter to the editor titled "Degenerates voting." Publishing opposing political views is an important function of any newspaper, but a letter that lumps "gays" and "transgenders" in with "murderers" and "rapists" is crossing the line into hate speech. I had hoped that our newspaper would maintain a higher standard.

TODD TIMMONS

Bentonville

On 'woke' mentality

If I could insert a "slap-face" emoji here, I would. "Woke" mentality has pervaded every aspect of our lives, and frankly I am really tired of it being pushed on our culture. When I began doing my routine of solving the crossword on May 4, I found two blaring woke clues. First about June being known as what month? Why, brides, of course! Nope; pride was the answer. Then one stated that transgender women are real women.

Mostly I am saddened for the people who are directly involved. They aren't woke, they are blinded. A perfect author wrote something in his book about this. It's found in a chapter called Romans 1. It sheds real light on the subject. Beware: It also speaks truth to those brave enough to read it.

JUDY WALLACE

Bald Knob

Say goodbye to USA

When equity becomes the law of the land, no one will want to work. Why work if you cannot fully enjoy the fruits of your labor? Once this moral decay gains control, the government will try to salvage it by printing tons of valueless money. The elites will survive while the middle class dies, and the remainder will become peons.

History will repeat the lesson of collapse as it has in the past. Sad, but goodbye to the USA. Rome too was a great nation.

WILLIAM F. JEBB

Cabot

Trump versus Biden?

A major poll shows an overwhelming number of Americans don't want Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden for president in 2024.

Both would be in their 80s before finishing the term.

Biden says he has successfully completed much of his platform and wants a chance to finish it. Trump says he just wants a second chance to make America great again.

In my opinion most Americans are fed up with the Republican and Democrat parties who seemingly only want to fight each other rather than work in behalf of all Americans.

What is the solution for this problem which seems to grow larger each year?

I believe a strong independent party headed by a moderate might be the answer. Call it the United American Party and make it open to everyone.

Who would be the best candidate for it to nominate for president? I'm sure Democrat-Gazette readers could come up with many names, but why not consider our own moderate conservative Asa Hutchinson?

Yes, I know Asa would not want to leave the Republican Party, but if he could be convinced that's his best chance to help all Americans, he might consider it.

Hopefully, most ADG readers would vote for Asa, but if not, who would you suggest?

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

Balancing the budget

These are just some of the effects in Arkansas alone of the Republican budgets being considered in Congress to "balance the budget":

Cut 120 railway inspections.

Close at least five air traffic control towers.

Withhold at least $8 million in transportation and infrastructure funds.

Eliminate food assistance to 18,000 women and children.

Raise housing costs for 6,500 low-income families.

Threaten medical care for 127,000 Arkansas veterans.

Worsen Medicare and Social Security wait times for 777,100 senior citizens.

Jeopardize health-care access for 414,000 Arkansas families.

Cut funding for low-income students by $39 million.

Cut support to as many as 78,000 students with disabilities.

If Congress rolled back the "permanent" tax cuts implemented by Trump for the wealthiest Americans, none of these cuts would be necessary. It's time for the wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share. Arkansas is a poor state. Please urge our congressmen and senators to do the right thing. Don't let Arkansans suffer for the egos of a few Republicans.

KAREN BRANTON

Little Rock