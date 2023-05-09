Live@5 features Platinum Hitz Band

Falling on Cinco de Mayo, it wasn't the ordinary Live@5 concert at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The ever popular Platinum Hitz Band pulled out all the stops for the occasion, stirring the crowd with a high energy song list of classic compositions.

The event filled the patio of the ArtSpace on Main. The audience enjoyed the fresh air and soulful melodies.

Following the first full hour of R&B, blues, soul and funk, vocalist Nelson Kimble announced a brief break for the band while encouraging patrons to visit the complimentary bar supplied by MK Distributors.

"The more you drink the better we sound," he said.

"We are getting ready for the North Shore Summer Jam on July 1. In the meantime, we're available for birthdays, anniversaries and backyard jams. Call us at 870-329-1450. We play some of everything like a well-seasoned gumbo, it has all of what you love," he said.

The second set launched with a selection of several songs belted out by vocalist Lucy Barron, coming to a climactic crescendo with "Wang Dang Doodle."

Next Kimble took his turn front and center with Johnnie Taylor's "Last Two Dollars."

He then got the entire crowd on their feet dancing in place with Kool and the Gang's "Let's Go Dancing."

With drummer J.P. Celestine keeping a steady beat, Rick Compton showed off on his Fender guitar while Darnell Cann-Ward matched his talents on sax, complimenting one another note for note.

Calvin Darrough began his time at the mic with the Gap Band's "Find Me Another Lover" followed by Rick James' "Give It to Me Baby."

Kimble brought it back around with "Word Up," while his fans "put their hands in the air like they just don't care."

As introduction to the next song, keyboardist, C. Brad said, "It ain't gonna hurt nobody to get on down here tonight."

Calvin came back with Sinclair's "Ain't No Casanova" delivered in a soulful voice that ranged from soprano in the beginning to baritone in the end.

All three vocalists combined their talents on the Commodores "Brick House" followed by Tyrone Davis, "It Sure Wasn't Me."

Before wrapping up the program with "Members Only," keyboard player and band director C. Brad said, "We ain't got nothing but love for y'all!"

Keyboard player C. Brad and saxophonist Darnell Cann-Ward blended their talents seamlessly. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

