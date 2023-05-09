Moxy set to join Fayetteville’s South Yard development

FAYETTEVILLE -- Moxy Hotel will be joining the city's South Yard development, according to a press release from Specialized Real Estate Group.

Construction on the new hotel is set to begin this summer at West Streamside Bend, the release says.

Moxy Hotel is known for breaking the rules of conventional hotel stays, offering guests a blend of stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an affordable price point.

"We are excited to welcome Moxy Hotel to South Yard. Their dynamic and forward-thinking approach to hospitality perfectly complements our vision for creating a thriving community space. South Yard is an extension of the Fayetteville arts corridor, and, with the addition of Moxy Hotel, we're making high occupancy infrastructure even more walkable and bike-friendly," said Jeremy Hudson, CEO of Specialized Real Estate Group.

Other recent or future additions to the South Yard area include Central BBQ, which officially opened on May 6, Fayetteville Taco & Tamale this summer and Meteor Cafe this fall.